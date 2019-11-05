BioDuro : Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

BioDuro, LLC, a leading global life sciences contract research, development and manufacturing services organization, announced today the appointment of Jeffery Blazevich as the new Chief Financial Officer. Jeff brings over 30 years of professional experience working for publicly traded, venture-backed, and private equity companies in the technology, health care and medical device industries.

“Thrilled to have Jeff as part of the executive team, given the path we have carved for our next phase of growth at BioDuro,” said Cyrus K. Mirsaidi, President and CEO of BioDuro. “Jeff will be instrumental in seeing us through our large investments in site expansions for both Discovery and Manufacturing, in China and U.S., and further help manage the increasing diligence on our M&A targets. Additionally, Jeff’s deep experience with private PE-backed partners, and global public companies, will fundamentally prepare BioDuro to realize its full potential in value creation for our investment partners, clients and employees.”

Prior to joining BioDuro, Jeff was the CFO for Zest Dental Solutions, a private-equity-owned manufacturer of a diverse portfolio of dental products. From 2008 to 2013, he served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller for DJO Global, formerly a Blackstone-owned manufacturer of orthopedic products. Prior to DJO Global, Jeff held CFO positions at Vativ Technologies Inc. Staccato Communications, and Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, a publicly listed semiconductor company. Jeff is a Certified Public Accountant and started his career at Ernst & Young LLP after receiving his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of San Diego.

“I am very excited to join BioDuro at such a dynamic time in the Company’s history,” said Blazevich. “The business has grown rapidly over the last few years, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and our partners at Advent International to continue to expand our capabilities and the value we bring to our customers.”

About BioDuro

BioDuro is a leading, global life sciences contract research, development and manufacturing organization that provides biopharmaceutical clients and partners with comprehensive, fully integrated drug discovery services spanning target identification to IND filing, through to cGMP manufacture of drug product for clinical trials. With depth and breadth of therapeutic expertise in small and large molecule discovery, development and scale up, combined with unique technology platforms such as high content 3D drug screening, in-vivo translational models, and bioavailability enhancement of insoluble compounds, BioDuro is well positioned to help biopharmaceutical partners significantly accelerate their lead discovery programs, and de-risk development programs for higher value outcomes. Visit www.bioduro.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries and as of June 30, 2019 it had $54.3 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of more than 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors: including business and financial services, healthcare, industrial, retail, consumer and leisure, and technology, media and telecom. After more than 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com

