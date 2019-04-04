Log in
BioFlex® S Makes Your Samsung Smartphone a Biometric Device

04/04/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREL, the premier provider of mobile biometric solutions and rugged computers, introduces the BioFlex® S (Gen 2), a single-finger biometric smartphone solution for security and law enforcement professionals. AMREL’s rugged BioFlex S module and Suprema ID’s BioMini Slim 2 scanner work together to convert Samsung Galaxy S7 (S8 coming soon) smartphones into biometric devices for mobile identification.

BioFlex S7 Biometric Smartphone
BioFlex S7 biometric smartphone


BioFlex S7 FAP20 Module
BioFlex S7 FAP20 Module


“We are excited to announce the BioFlex S,” explains Kalvin Chen, VP Operations of AMREL. “Together, with Suprema ID, a global leader in biometrics and security, we have created a versatile, lightweight, mobile ID FAP20 biometric solution. Special measures have been taken to serve the Security and Public Safety communities.”

Fingerprints are captured by the BioMini Slim 2, a Suprema ID module with a 500dpi slim optical sensor as well as the world’s best performing fingerprint algorithm. Its Live Finger Detection (LFD) technology uses machine learning to capture FBI-certified fingerprint images and detect fake fingerprints.

About a half-inch thick, the sensor is IP-65 compliant, withstanding dust and water. Even under direct sunlight, the Multi-Dynamic Range (MDR) technology enables capture of mobile ID FAP20 quality fingerprint images.

“Mobile identification is definitely one of the fast-growing applications in biometrics. Suprema continues to invest and innovate in smartphone-based fingerprint authentication solutions. We are very glad to collaborate with AMREL to provide the best, secure, and reliable solution for both system integrators as well as end-users,” said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID. “With over 15 years of experience serving government-level identification project, we are focused on the fastest and highly accurate biometric solution with added convenience in integration.”

By adding biometric capabilities to a smartphone, the BioFlex S eliminates the need for purchasing two separate devices. Simply slide the fingerprint module on the back of the rugged case and your phone becomes a biometric capture device. Remove the module and your mobile device is a smartphone protected by the rugged case.

“The super tough BioFlex S is lightweight and fits in one hand,” states Mr. Chen. “Furthermore, by combining devices, patrol officers are freed from the weight of an extra device. 

For Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) system integrators and software developers, the BioFlex S is a cost-effective Android smartphone solution that can retrofit with your Samsung smartphone. An ideal platform for developers, BioFlex S comes with a comprehensive SDK, which offers superior hardware and software compatibilities.

For more information, visit: http://bioflex.amrel.com/

About AMREL
AMREL is a premier provider of mobile biometric and rugged computing solutions deployed around the globe.  Designed and built for the field, our biometric devices and rugged solutions empower frontline security personnel in keeping our world safe.  For over 34 years, AMREL has delivered thousands of mobile devices and solutions to Defense contractors, Government agencies, Public Safety, and Industrial sectors. Visit www.amrel.com.

About Suprema ID
Suprema ID is a global leader in biometrics and securities technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema ID is able to continually develop and manufacture reliable industry leading products.  Suprema ID offers a full range of fingerprint scanners covering Enrollment and Authentication market. Visit www.suprema-id.com.

Contact:
William Finn
+1.626.482.1862 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73e036dc-97b2-4b33-95c6-1190a4384c95
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c77c108-2495-4375-b60e-88ccf28684ec

 

editor@amrel.com

AMREL-Logo-only-300dpi.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
