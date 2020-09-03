BioForward Recognizes Scientific and Business Success with Annual Wisconsin Biohealth Awards

Dr. Horowitz, Dr. Weber Recognized for Scientific Impact and Business Success in the Biohealth Industry

BioForward Wisconsin, the collective voice of Wisconsin’s robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, representing more than 220 member organizations, has announced the winners of the sixth annual Wisconsin Biohealth Awards.

These awards showcase leadership and innovation in the Wisconsin biohealth industry and specifically recognize scientific and business successes that have brought Wisconsin to be leaders in integrated health solutions.

The 2020 winners of the Hector F. DeLuca Scientific Achievement Award is Dr. Mary Horowitz, and Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award is Dr. Jim Weber.

Dr. Mary Horowitz is an active blood and marrow transplant physician whose research and dedication to the field of stem cell transplant and hematologic malignancy practice has had a significant impact worldwide. Dr. Horowitz joined the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) in 1985 and has served as its Chief Scientific Director since 1991. Dr. Horowitz is also the Research Director for the Stem Cell Therapeutic Outcomes Database of the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program and Principal Investigator of the Data and Coordinating Center of the National Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network. She holds the Robert A. Uihlein Professorship for Hematologic Research at Medical College of Wisconsin and has previously served as Chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology in MCW’s Department of Medicine. Dr. Horowitz has served on numerous NIH review and advisory committees and has been continuously funded by the NIH since 1991. She has co-authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. James Weber founded PreventionGenetics in 2004 with a vision of "disease prevention through genetic testing." An internationally acclaimed research scientist, Dr. Weber was a major contributor to The Human Genome Project. His discovery of Short Tandem Repeat Polymorphisms (microsatellites) and the creation of the Marshfield Maps of the human genome was a significant advance in human genetics. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications. In 1986, Dr. Weber joined Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation where he was senior research scientist, director of the Center for Medical Genetics and Director of the National Institutes of Health-funded Mammalian Genotyping Service.

"BioForward Wisconsin is excited and honored to announce this year's award winners," said Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. "Dr. Horowitz and Dr. Weber embody the ideal candidate for these awards due to their globally recognized research achievements that have lead to major medical advances in treating diseases and improving health outcomes. These awards are a testament to the ingenuity, passion, and vision of our awardees."

Wisconsin Biohealth Summit, now in a virtual format over September 23, September 30, and October 7, 2020, will reflect the resilience and creativity of the Wisconsin Biohealth Industry. This year’s award ceremony will be pre-recorded to allow for the full safety of the awardees but will be featured October 7th a viewing party inviting all attendees to celebrate and honor Dr. Horowitz and Dr. Weber.

The Wisconsin Biohealth Summit sponsors include Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, ThermoFisher Scientific, Catalent, Exact Sciences, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, WARF, AbbVie, Aurora Health Care, Cellular Dynamics International, Covance, Findorff, Illumina, Isthmus Project, Kraemer Brothers, PhRMA, PPD, Promega, TeraMedica, University Research Park, and Yahara Software.

About BioForward

BioForward Wisconsin is the collective voice of Wisconsin’s robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, which represents more than 220 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health and medical device and diagnostics. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state’s talent pipeline; collaborations to develop supply chain partnerships; educational and networking events to enhance professional development; and legislative advocacy to highlight the economic and social impact of the biohealth industry on the state, nation, and world. Learn more about BioForward Wisconsin at www.bioforward.org.

