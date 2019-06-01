Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioGENEius Challenge Announces 2019 Mentor of the Year Awardee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Today, the Biotechnology Institute announced the winner of the Mentor of the Year Award, who will be recognized next week at the 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia.

Dr. Cristobal Carambo is a chemistry teacher at the Philadelphia High School for Girls in Philadelphia in addition to a teacher leader at the Teacher’s Institute of Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. He also serves as a member of the National Steering Committee of the Yale National Initiative and was the 2017 recipient of the Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching.

Dr. Carambo chose to become a science educator because he believes that science and technology are central to our understanding of the world in which we live – and more importantly for his students – and the future worlds that we have yet to imagine. He supports the study of science because it challenges and improves students’ critical thinking, reading and writing skills, and requires communication in highly specific language. He considers science to be an essential discipline because it is where an inquisitive mind can find answers to nearly all questions relating to the natural world.

“If the answer is not within our accumulated body of scientific knowledge, then science provides the inductive or deductive reasoning methodologies with which we can use to investigate possible solutions and create new knowledge,” said Dr. Carambo.

Dr. Carambo’s own educational experiences have reinforced his belief in the importance of STEM education for underrepresented populations, especially when so many facets of society are being upended by technological innovation. He is most concerned that students in the inner city may be caught off guard by the pace of change and unable to keep up. For these reasons, he sees STEM to be an indispensable facet of teaching because it will equip students with the intellectual skills and knowledge they will need to achieve their life goals.

“Dr. Carambo’s personal educational achievements are perhaps exceeded only by his dedication to advancing young women’s interest in STEM careers,” said Dr. Larry Mahan, President of the Biotechnology Institute. “For this we are proud to honor him with this award.”

A native of Cuba, Dr. Carambo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida International University. He also obtained a Master of Science Education degree from Florida State University after teaching bilingual science in Miami for five years. He moved with his family to Philadelphia and in 2000 joined a research program at University City High School with Dr. Kenneth Tobin of the University of Pennsylvania. His research into the sociocultural dimensions of urban science education earned him a Master of Chemistry Education degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006. He continued his research and was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in science from Curtin University in 2011. Dr. Carambo continues to teach science for Philadelphia Public Schools and has worked as adjunct lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University and Queen’s College in New York City.

About the Biotechnology Institute

The Biotechnology Institute is an independent, national nonprofit organization dedicated to education about the present and future impact of biotechnology. Its mission is to engage, excite and educate the public, particularly students and teachers, about biotechnology and its immense potential for solving human health, food and environmental problems. For more information, visit www.biotechinstitute.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
AQ
09:51aMedley Capital Corporation Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card Today “FOR” Highly Qualified Directors Arthur Ainsberg and Seth Taube
GL
09:49aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Cumilla Zone holds Discussion and Iftar
PU
09:49aBLUEPRINT MEDICINES : Presents NAVIGATOR Trial Data in PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST and Fourth-Line GIST at ASCO 2019 Supporting Planned Marketing Applications for Avapritinib
PU
09:44aCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Anti-PD-L1 Probody CX-072 at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting
PU
09:32aZTE : United States cannot curtail Chinese tech advances, says ambassador Lin
AQ
09:22aIndia's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
RE
09:15aINMARSAT : partners with Airbus to deliver ground-breaking transformation of Fleet Xpress network
AQ
09:15aFLYBE : cuts routes from Cardiff Airport in winter schedule
AQ
09:14aRIMINI STREET : Nancy Lyskawa Wins Female Executive of the Year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : OVERHEARD
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Is Hit With $300 Million Jury Award in Talc Case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About