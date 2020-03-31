BioIQ : Announces New Saliva Test for COVID-19

ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company, announces production of a saliva-based COVID-19 test. Developed through the company's integrated lab network in strict adherence to FDA guidelines, the new test will be available as early as next week for use with clinician oversight in a clinical setting. This solution increases testing capacity, improves access to testing and minimizes waste around the utilization of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies.

This saliva test for COVID-19 marks a critical step forward for testing by expanding national access without impacting the already pressured flocked swab supply chain, which has encountered capacity constraints nationally due to limited availability. The ability to collect the saliva sample with the assistance of the patient under direct oversight of the healthcare provider significantly decreases impact to the personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain as shortages for healthcare workers remain a critical concern for hospitals. The alternative sample collection device expands overall reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing capacity, the current standard for COVID-19 diagnosis according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as lab processing capacity also ramps up.

BioIQ is working with its Public Health Advisory Board, which includes leaders in public health, epidemiology, pathology and population health, to ensure that COVID-19 testing resources are delivered to the highest priority groups. "While we are excited about expanding testing availability and ultimately expanding the delivery models for testing, we must make sure at this critical time to prioritize protection of our healthcare workers, critical infrastructure and most vulnerable populations," said BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante.

"As new tests come to market, they must be coupled with a comprehensive technology platform and delivery model in order to adhere to public health goals and to be successfully administered at scale in large populations," Bellante added. "Our decade of experience testing millions of members through our health plan, employer and government agency partners puts us at the forefront of being able to bring these solutions to those who need them most."

Bellante gives praise to the FDA for its responsiveness and speed in working with labs on new technologies and sample collection methodologies to responsibly get new solutions to market to help address US testing needs and evolving supply chain constraints.

BioIQ's COVID-19 solution encompasses analytics, engagement, testing and care navigation for vulnerable populations through its health plan, employer and government partners. To learn more, visit https://www.bioiq.com/covid-19-solution/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employers, government agencies and consumers navigate and connect with the US healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

