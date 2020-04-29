BioIQ : and Matrix Medical Network Unveil Back-to-Work COVID-19 Testing Program for US Employers

ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company, and Matrix Medical Network, a clinical leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations, announce the availability of a COVID-19 testing, testing protocol, assessment and monitoring program for US employers as the country lays out plans to bring employees back to work. With clinical oversight provided by Matrix's national array of locally based providers paired with BioIQ's comprehensive technology and testing platform, the two companies provide a robust solution that is designed to protect workers as the US readies for its first steps in re-opening the country.

To keep employees safe and provide a framework of confidence for employers, the BioIQ and Matrix offering includes multiple workflows that enable COVID-19 testing at employer locations around the country, as well as community, retail, and drive-through testing sites. Joint capabilities include:

a COVID-19 testing platform and integrated lab network, including RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing and quantitative lab-based IgM/IgG antibody testing

CDC-driven virtual assessments for testing eligibility

a national network of over 3,000 clinicians

availability of onsite state-of-the-art mobile health clinics

on-premises fever and symptom checking

telehealth clinical guidance

employee population analytics, inclusive of social determinant of health (SDOH) data

omni-channel employee engagement and navigation tools

"We recognize that different employers and industries require different solutions to get their particular populations back to work," said BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante. "Working in concert with Matrix, our Public Health Advisory Board, and leading epidemiologists, BioIQ has developed testing protocols for healthcare workers, emergency responders, critical infrastructure, and specific industries—including retail, manufacturing, food services, transportation, logistics, power, and technology—to meet their specific needs."

Beyond simple one-size-fits-all testing, the BioIQ platform in combination with Matrix's robust national clinical network, provides a solution for getting back to work immediately and keeping employees safe and productive at work as the pandemic evolves over the coming months and quarters. In accordance with CDC, state, and local guidelines, prioritization remains on healthcare workers, essential infrastructure, and vulnerable populations.

"Matrix is proud to partner with BioIQ to bring the most comprehensive clinical support and services to employers," said Keith Henthorne, Matrix Chairman and CEO. "Running a business during a pandemic presents many unique challenges, especially for companies with a densely-concentrated workforce such as those with distribution centers and manufacturing facilities. Utilizing our national network of providers, Matrix is collaborating with employers to apply practices to keep employees safe and operations productive. Our on-site clinical staff can quickly identify and manage at-risk employees and, with BioIQ's COVID-19 testing platform, help them stay safe and healthy."

BioIQ and Matrix have partnered based on the organizations' shared goal of improving outcomes through the convenient delivery of care where individuals live and work. As urgency to bring employees back to work mounts, these consequential offerings offer employers specific guidance on how to do so safely and effectively. To learn more about the back-to-work COVID-19 testing solution or broader employer health and wellness solutions and partnership, contact BioIQ at 888-818-1594 or at https://www.bioiq.com/covid-19-solution/, or contact Matrix at 877-564-3627 or www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employers, and consumers navigate and connect with the US healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies, and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is a leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians and fleet of mobile health clinics. The clinical services organization's unmatched network of healthcare professionals meets individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix has deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services that improve health outcomes, while helping clients manage risks and connect individuals to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix combines leading-edge technologies and proprietary platforms to harness the massive amounts of data captured to drive better clinical decision-making, improving outcomes and satisfaction while reducing the cost of care. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

