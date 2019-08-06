Log in
BioIVT : Acquires Keystone Biologicals, Expands its Offering of Disease-state Biospecimens

08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired Keystone Biologicals, Inc., a supplier of disease-state plasma, sera and controls, located in Hatboro, PA. This acquisition will expand BioIVT's disease-state portfolio both by volume and product range.

"With the addition of Keystone Biologicals, BioIVT broadens its product offerings and better supports clients in the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) market," said BioIVT Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gatz. "This acquisition furthers our mission of becoming the partner of choice for both biopharmaceutical and diagnostic clients."

"In BioIVT, we have found a like-minded partner whose desire to provide the highest quality research samples and customized products and services to satisfy client needs equals our own," said Keystone Biologicals President Darren Lowenthal. "We are delighted to be joining BioIVT and look forward to working together for the benefit of all our clients."

Keystone Biologicals provides a broad range of autoimmune, serology and virology, immunology, and tumor marker research samples. Its antibody positive cohorts include donors with infectious diseases such as hepatitis, herpes, syphilis and toxoplasmosis, and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid factor and systemic lupus. It also offers liquid-stable controls, standards and calibrators for use with stock or custom-produced diagnostic kits.

In addition, Keystone Biologicals' in-house laboratory enables it to characterize raw material using a variety of testing formats including the client's own test kits. By using clients' own assays, Keystone Biologicals can help ensure that clients do not spend time and money evaluating material that does not meet their study requirements.

Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About Keystone Biologicals, Inc.

Keystone Biologicals is a worldwide supplier of disease-state plasma, sera and controls to the diagnostic and biotechnology industries. With more than 20 years' experience, Keystone Biologicals combines extensive knowledge with high quality products and customer service. It can characterize raw material in its in-house laboratory using a variety of testing formats, including customers' own assays.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. Our PHASEZERO® Research Services team works collaboratively with clients to provide target and biomarker validation, phenotypic assays to characterize novel therapeutics, clinical assay development and in vitro hepatic modeling solutions. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

BioIVT Contact: Courtney Noah, Vice President of Marketing, 516-483-1196
Media Contact: Lisa Osborne, Rana Healthcare Solutions, 206-992-5245, lisa@ranahealth.com

(PRNewsfoto/BioreclamationIVT)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioivt-acquires-keystone-biologicals-expands-its-offering-of-disease-state-biospecimens-300896479.html

SOURCE BioIVT


© PRNewswire 2019
