BioKansas : Selects New CEO

07/29/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

BioKansas, the state’s life science trade organization, is proud to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Sonia Hall, PhD as President & CEO effective immediately.

“After a comprehensive nationwide search, we are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Sonia Hall’s ability and experience step up to lead BioKansas. She is a strong advocate of our mission and also has a deep understanding of membership driven organizations such as ours,” said Dr. Alfred Botchway, BioKansas Board Chair. The selection of Sonia caps a search process that was conducted with a very engaged executive committee from the organization.

Sonia Hall was awarded her PhD from the University of Kansas, and subsequently conducted research as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Center for Biomedical Career Development, University of Massachusetts Medical School. Most recently, Sonia served the industry at the Genetics Society of America.

"It's an honor to have been selected as the next President & CEO of BioKansas. I'm excited to work with our talented team and engaged community to bring greater visibility to the opportunities and far reaching impact of the Kansas bioscience ecosystem. I look forward to serving and supporting our science professionals, businesses, and institutions as they work toward their goals," said Dr. Sonia Hall.

“The bioscience industry in our region remains vibrant and the opportunity ahead of us is vast. As we continue to take a long-term view on our mission for the bioscience community to connect, educate, advocate, and, where possible, save dollars on research activities, the Board along with our newly elected President & CEO will take the thoughtful approach that our shareholders expect and deserve,” said Botchway.

About BioKansas: BioKansas serves as the voice of the bioscience community in Kansas, connecting, educating and advocating to grow bioscience jobs in human, animal and plant science technologies across the state. BioKansas is a member- and donor-funded 501(c)(3) public charity. BioKansas programs include BioBreak networking receptions, professional development courses and events open to people involved with and interested in the biosciences, health care and the medical device space. BioKansas also runs awards programs for students in high school through post-doc studies, including the BioGENEius Challenge. If you would like more information about BioKansas, visit http://www.BioKansas.org.


© Business Wire 2019
