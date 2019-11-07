BioLife Solutions Named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced that based on revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, it has been selected for inclusion on the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 list.

Mike Rice, BioLife President and CEO, commented, "We appreciate this recognition of our revenue growth over the last few years. We are focused on building a much larger, world-class enterprise supplying novel and enabling bioproduction tools to the cell and gene therapy industry."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo™ cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the company's anticipated business and operations, potential revenue growth and market expansion, and projected financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, uncertainty regarding market adoption of our products; market volatility; competition; litigation; the ability of the company to implement its business strategy and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

