Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioLife Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

BOTHELL, Wash., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced that the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, and that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at http://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1 (888) 517-2485 with the following Conference ID:  9675894. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on http://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer
(425) 686-6002
rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-august-6-2020-301103549.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCOUSINS PROPERTIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pVIRTUSA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pVERACYTE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pBADGER METER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:58pOPKO HEALTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pINDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:58pAMPLITUDE SURGICAL : Announces That Apax Partners and the Company's Management Have Entered Into Exclusive Negotiations With PAI Partners in Relation to the Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Amplitude...
BU
05:57pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' to close 800 U.S. stores
AQ
05:57pMAGNACHIP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pAPTARGROUP : Q2 Press Release Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group