BioMarker Strategies Names Greg Bertenshaw Chief Operating and Science Officer

Former Vice President of Research and Development Promoted

BioMarker Strategies, LLC today announced the promotion of Greg Bertenshaw. Ph.D., to the position of Chief Operating and Science Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Bertenshaw, formerly Vice President, Research & Development, will continue to report directly to Jerry Parrott, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005366/en/

BioMarker Strategies, LLC today announced the promotion of Greg Bertenshaw, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Operating and Science Officer, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Bertenshaw joined BioMarker Strategies as Senior Scientist in December 2011 and was promoted to Director, Research & Development, in December 2012. Mr. Parrott joined BioMarker Strategies in October 2013 and promoted Dr. Bertenshaw to Vice President, Research & Development, less than three months later.

Since the end of 2012, Dr. Bertenshaw has been responsible for development of the Company’s core technologies, the SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System and PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profiles. He has also been responsible for working with DLA Piper to protect the Company’s intellectual property on a global basis, including patents and trademarks.

Mr. Parrott said, “All of the patents granted to BioMarker Strategies around the world have been granted since I joined BioMarker Strategies as CEO in October 2013. My personal responsibility for this achievement rests on one decision. That was the decision to promote Greg Bertenshaw to Vice President three months after joining the Company.”

“Greg is also Principal Investigator on all of the National Cancer Institute grants and contracts awarded to our Company since the beginning of 2013,” Mr. Parrott said. “This includes the $1.5 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract we announced in January 2020, which supports continued development of our PathMAP Immunotherapy test to predict response to PD-1/PDL1 targeted immune checkpoint inhibitors, for individual patients with non-small lung cancer.”

The $8.3 million in nondilutive funding that BioMarker Strategies has received from NCI has provided important validation for the Company’s proprietary ex vivo cancer diagnostics technology – and has also played a major role financially.

Prior to joining Human Genome Sciences, Dr. Bertenshaw served as Director, New Technology, with Correlogic Systems, Inc., from 2006-2011, and with Clearant Inc., from 2002-2006 as a Scientist and subsequently as Director of Science. Dr. Bertenshaw holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, and a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom.

About BioMarker Strategies

BioMarker Strategies is a privately-held molecular diagnostics company founded in 2006 at The Johns Hopkins Science & Technology Park in Baltimore, and now based in Rockville, Maryland. The Company’s mission is to help make precision medicine more of a reality for patients with solid tumor cancers, by providing powerful new molecular tools and research services to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for these patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that inherently involve risk and uncertainties. BioMarker Strategies generally uses words such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. BioMarker Strategies’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many unforeseen factors. Although BioMarker Strategies believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements may not meet these expectations. The Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005366/en/