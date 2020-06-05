BioMarker Strategies to Present at BIO Digital Next Week

A new virtual event format for the 2020 BIO International Convention

BioMarker Strategies, LLC, a company focused on helping make precision medicine more of a reality for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that President and CEO Jerry Parrott will present at BIO Digital. BIO Digital replaces BIO 2020, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s International Convention, which was originally scheduled to be held in San Diego.

As BIO has stated it, “We may not be able to gather in person, but nothing stops innovation.”

“We at BioMarker Strategies believe strongly that nothing stops innovation,” said Mr. Parrott. “We have laid off none of our employees during this trying time. This is the strongest group of employees we have had since I joined the Company. Fifteen people including part-timers, four Ph.D.s including our Chief Operating and Science Officer Greg Bertenshaw – 11½ full-time equivalents. We did not want to lose any of our people, and so far we have not. On Monday of this week, we carefully re-opened.”

BioMarker Strategies has developed the proprietary SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System for predictive tests to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for solid tumor cancers. SnapPath is the only diagnostics system that can generate purified populations of live solid tumor cells from live, unfixed samples in an automated and standardized manner. The system preserves the molecular integrity of these living cells for ex vivo exposure to targeted therapies. This enables the generation of PathMap® Functional Signaling Profiles, which are highly predictive of individual solid tumor response to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and combinations, because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells.

“At BIO 2019,” Mr. Parrott said, “we provided demonstrations of the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System during Exhibition hours at the BioMarker Strategies Booth in the Maryland Pavilion. We obviously cannot provide live demonstrations at BIO Digital, but we can certainly arrange virtual demonstrations and would be pleased to do that.”

BIO Digital celebrates the globally important innovations in biotech that start with one: one meeting, one theory, one trial, one breakthrough. Delegates are expected from more than 55 countries, and virtual meetings will be scheduled 24 hours a day from Monday June 8 through Friday June 12.

About BioMarker Strategies

BioMarker Strategies is a privately-held molecular diagnostics company founded in 2006 at The Johns Hopkins Science & Technology Park in Baltimore, and now based in Rockville, Maryland. The Company’s mission is to help make precision medicine more of a reality for patients with solid tumor cancers, by providing powerful new molecular tools and research services to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for these patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

