BioMarker Strategies to Present at the BIO 2019 International Convention in Philadelphia

BioMarker Strategies, LLC, a company focused on helping make precision medicine more of a reality for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that President and CEO Jerry Parrott will present at BIO 2019 at 11:00 EDT on Wednesday, June 5. The presentation will take place in Theater 3, Level 200 of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

BioMarker Strategies has developed the proprietary SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System for predictive tests to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for solid tumors. SnapPath is the only diagnostics system that can generate purified populations of live solid tumor cells from live, unfixed samples in an automated and standardized manner. The system preserves the molecular integrity of these living cells for ex vivo exposure to targeted therapies. This enables the generation of PathMap® Functional Signaling Profiles, which are highly predictive of individual solid tumor response to targeted therapies and combinations, because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells.

Demonstrations of the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System will be provided during Exhibition hours at BioMarker Strategies Booth #3627-A in the Maryland Pavilion.

BIO 2019 celebrates the globally important innovations in biotech that start with one: one meeting, one theory, one trial, one breakthrough. More than 16,000 attendees are expected from 67 countries.

About BioMarker Strategies

BioMarker Strategies is a privately-held molecular diagnostics company founded in 2006 at The Johns Hopkins Science & Technology Park in Baltimore, and now based in Rockville, Maryland. The Company’s mission is to help make precision medicine more of a reality for patients with solid tumor cancers, by providing powerful new molecular tools and research services to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for these patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.

