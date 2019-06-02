BioMarker Strategies to Present at the BIO 2019 International Convention in Philadelphia

BioMarker Strategies, LLC, a company focused on helping make precision
medicine more of a reality for patients with solid tumor cancers, today
announced that President and CEO Jerry Parrott will present at BIO 2019
at 11:00 EDT on Wednesday, June 5. The presentation will take place in
Theater 3, Level 200 of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
BioMarker Strategies has developed the proprietary SnapPath® Cancer
Diagnostics System for predictive tests to guide targeted drug
development and treatment selection for solid tumors. SnapPath is the
only diagnostics system that can generate purified populations of live
solid tumor cells from live, unfixed samples in an automated and
standardized manner. The system preserves the molecular integrity of
these living cells for ex vivo exposure to targeted therapies.
This enables the generation of PathMap® Functional Signaling Profiles,
which are highly predictive of individual solid tumor response to
targeted therapies and combinations, because they are based on the
dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells.
Demonstrations of the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System will be
provided during Exhibition hours at BioMarker Strategies Booth #3627-A
in the Maryland Pavilion.
BIO 2019 celebrates the globally important innovations in biotech that
start with one: one meeting, one theory, one trial, one breakthrough.
More than 16,000 attendees are expected from 67 countries.
About BioMarker Strategies
BioMarker Strategies is a privately-held molecular diagnostics company
founded in 2006 at The Johns Hopkins Science & Technology Park in
Baltimore, and now based in Rockville, Maryland. The Company’s mission
is to help make precision medicine more of a reality for patients with
solid tumor cancers, by providing powerful new molecular tools and
research services to guide targeted drug development and treatment
selection for these patients. For more information about BioMarker
Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes our projections and other
forward-looking statements regarding future events. In some cases,
forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as
“may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“believes,” “projects,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,”
“continue”, etc. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance or achievement and involve certain risks and uncertainties,
which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and
trends may differ materially from what is projected here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190602005071/en/