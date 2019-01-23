BioNTech to Acquire Antibody Generation Unit of MAB Discovery

BioNTech AG, a rapidly growing biotechnology company developing precise
and individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and the
prevention of infectious diseases, and MAB Discovery GmbH, a unique
player in the generation and development of sophisticated and
therapeutically relevant monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), today announced
that both partners have entered into a definitive agreement under which
BioNTech will acquire MAB Discovery’s operational antibody generation
unit.
Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech will acquire all assets,
employees and proprietary know-how for mAb generation from MAB
Discovery. MAB Discovery will retain ownership of and all rights to both
its proprietary preclinical development pipeline and its existing
third-party service agreements. Financial terms of the agreement were
not disclosed.
The acquisition follows a successful collaboration between the companies
that started over five years ago, in which antibodies have been
generated with MAB Discovery’s proprietary technology that are currently
being further developed by BioNTech.
“Having exclusive access to MAB Discovery’s finely-tuned proprietary
know-how dramatically expands BioNTech’s targeting ligand repertoire and
enables us to directly, rapidly and efficiently produce new mAb
candidates,” said Prof. Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech.
“The technology will be utilized with our existing proprietary platforms
including RiboMABS®, a platform for generating a novel class of
mRNA-encoded antibody drug candidates.”
Administration of mRNA encoding an antibody using BioNTech’s RiboMABS®
platform enables the human body to synthesize the corresponding protein
antibody with therapeutic potential. This approach may profoundly reduce
the complexity of future antibody drug development and increase the
inventory of antibodies that could be used to treat disease. In 2017,
BioNTech published the application of this technology for mRNA-based in
vivo delivery of T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies for the
potential treatment of cancer in Nature Medicine1.
“This transaction will ensure the further development and expansion of
MAB Discovery’s unique mAb generation platform. We are glad to see that
our proprietary technology has already generated unique mAbs for
BioNTech and we are proud that MAB Discovery’s operational unit will
become an integral part of BioNTech and its future value generation,”
said Dr. Stephan Fischer, CEO of MAB Discovery. “MAB Discovery
will now focus on further developing its proprietary mAbs with external
partners.”
The acquisition will be completed and the antibody generation unit
transitioned at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
About BioNTech
BioNTech is Europe’s largest privately-held biopharmaceutical company
pioneering the development of more precise and individualized therapies
for cancer and the prevention of infectious diseases. The company
combines all building blocks for more precise and individualized
immunotherapies under one roof – from diagnostics and drug development
to manufacturing. Its cutting-edge technologies range from
individualized mRNA-based product candidates through innovative chimeric
antigen receptors and T-cell receptor-based compounds to novel
checkpoint immunomodulators and small molecules. BioNTech’s commercial
approach is validated by seven corporate partnerships with Genentech, a
member of the Roche Group, Pfizer, Genmab, Eli Lilly and Company,
Sanofi, Genevant and Bayer Animal Health and its scientific approach
through over 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications, including five
publications in Nature. Founded in 2008, BioNTech’s financial
shareholders include the Struengmann Family Office as its majority
shareholder, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Invus, Janus
Henderson Investors, MIG Fonds, Redmile Group, Salvia and several
European family offices. For more information, please see: www.biontech.de
About MAB Discovery
Founded in 2010 by Dr. Stephan Fischer, MAB Discovery utilizes a unique
and proprietary rabbit-based antibody discovery platform to generate and
develop high quality, functional monoclonal antibodies targeting
traditional proteins and receptors as well as a wide variety of more
challenging immunogens such as GPCRs and ion channels. The MAB Discovery
team has extensive experience in developing antibody-based therapeutics
having worked together at Roche Biologicals for several years. In recent
years, MABD used its proprietary platform to generate various mAbs for
several pharma partners and for the generation of proprietary mAbs
focusing on highly attractive targets with proven therapeutic relevance.
