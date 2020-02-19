BioOhio : to Host Regional Bioscience Career Fairs Throughout Ohio

As another example of Ohio’s commitment to attracting top talent and public-private partnerships (P3), three cities: Gahanna, Mason, and Mentor, in partnership with BioOhio, Ohio’s bioscience trade association, announced each city will host a Regional Bioscience Career Fair during the week of February 24th, 2020.

Career Fair Dates, Times, & Locations:

Central Ohio Regional Career Fair – Gahanna Monday, February 24, 2020, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools (located at Gahanna Lincoln High School), Clark Hall, 380 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230

Regional Career Fair – Southwest Ohio Regional Career Fair – City of Mason Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mason Municipal Center, 6000 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason, OH 45040

Regional Career Fair – Northeast Ohio Regional Career Fair – City of Mentor Thursday, February 27, 2020 , 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mentor Civic Ice Arena, 2 nd Floor, 8600 Munson Road, Mentor, OH 44060

Designed to match job seekers to positions within Ohio’s growing biomedical organizations, these Career Fairs feature top employers in the biotech, pharmaceutical, R&D, and medical device industries. Each Career Fair anticipates 150+ attendees including recent and soon-to-be graduates, as well as seasoned industry professionals who are open to new possibilities within the bioscience industry. Each Career Fair is unique and each will host a variety of hiring companies. Hiring Representatives from Abeona, AtriCure, American Regent, BioEnterprise, Charles River, MedPace, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Matrix Medical Devices, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and many more will be on site to meet job seekers!

The event is coordinated by BioOhio, a key strategic partner with Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools, the City of Mason, and the City of Mentor, with its initiative to promote careers in biosciences and STEM. BioOhio is the lead organization for the bioscience community and the Ohio affiliate for global bioscience associations AdvaMed, BIO, MDMA and PhRMA, and represents 300+ member organizations and individuals employing over 100,000 Ohioans – from Ohio’s largest employers to emerging start-ups, schools and universities, research institutions, students and individuals.

“These Regional Career Fairs, now in their 14th year, have proven successful for the bioscience community,” said BioOhio President and CEO John F. Lewis, Jr. “Ohio’s leadership in the bioscience sector and its engagement with BioOhio is proven not just by known companies like Cardinal Health and Abbott Nutrition, but by growing companies such as CoverMyMeds, Updox, Olive, Veeam Software, CMD Medtech, and Nanofiber Solutions, among many others. BioOhio is proud to see a commitment from the public and private sectors to fostering wellness and economic growth in Ohio.”

“We love having BioOhio here on the Eastland-Fairfield campus,” said Kelly Lewis, Program Instructor, Bioscience Technologies, with Eastland-Fairfield. Each year BioOhio shares Clark Hall with Gahanna Lincoln High School, it brings both employers and job seekers with an interest in science and research. “Our students have the opportunity to meet bioscience companies and learn about internships and the diversity of careers within the bioscience industry,” Lewis concluded.

“We have taken a holistic approach to growing a bioscience hub in the City of Mason,” said Michele Blair, City of Mason Director of Economic Development. “Our partnerships with companies like Myriad Neuroscience and AtriCure are part of our strategy to ensure our science community is growing and has the right talent resources to do so.”

“The Ohio Bioscience Career Fair is a phenomenal opportunity for those seeking employment in our growing regional biomedical ecosystem to meet face-to-face with hiring representatives,” said Mentor Economic Development Director Kevin Malecek.

To register as a job seeker or exhibitor, please visit http://www.bioohio.com/events/career-fairs/

ABOUT BIOOHIO: BioOhio connects and serves Ohio’s bioscience community to drive success in improving global quality of life. Founded in 1987, BioOhio is a member-guided service supporting Ohio’s bioscience community through networking, advocacy, events, talent, information, and cost savings. BioOhio represents 300+ member organizations that employ over 100,000 Ohioans – from Ohio’s largest employers to emerging start-ups, schools and universities, research institutions, students, and individuals. Learn more at BioOhio.com.

ABOUT EASTLAND-FAIRFIELD CAREER AND TECHNICAL SCHOOLS: Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools serves 16 school districts in Franklin, Fairfield, and Pickaway counties. It covers an area of 700 square miles, and is the seventh largest career and technical district geographically in the state. Students in 11th and 12th grade are eligible to attend.

The District has two main campuses — Eastland Career Center in Groveport and Fairfield Career Center in Carroll, with satellite locations at five of its associate high schools: Gahanna Lincoln, Groveport Madison, New Albany, Pickerington North, and Reynoldsburg.

ABOUT THE CITY OF MASON: Mason, Ohio, is an established hub for bioscience innovation and includes an extensive business portfolio, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare and technology industries, among others. As the largest city in Warren County and part of the Greater Cincinnati region in southwest Ohio, Mason’s economic development mission is focused on attracting and supporting the growth of top companies and creating jobs in these key sectors, while leveraging partnerships to also attract foreign direct investment. Ranked the seventh best place to live by CNN/Money Magazine in 2013, Mason is nationally-recognized for its low cost of living, award-winning schools and its intentional culture of wellness. For more information, visit ImagineMason.org.

ABOUT THE CITY OF MENTOR: Mentor, Ohio, was named to the “100 Best Places to Live” by Money magazine in 2006 and 2010, and to Smart Money’s “Best Places to Retire in Ohio” in 2012. We’re sure you’ll find that Mentor’s a great place — to live, work, play, or visit! While some longtime Mentorites may wish for the simpler days when Mentor was a quiet, rural town dotted with nurseries and two-lane roads, most would agree that it’s still the best place to live in Northeast Ohio. This is largely due to an excellent quality of life, which means: location; excellent schools; attractive, affordable housing; responsive city services; 1,200-acre park and recreation system; low crime rate; and spirit of cooperation.

