BioPharm International® Presents ‘From Small-Scale Stem Cell Production to Large-Scale hiPSC-Based Drug Development: The Flexibility of Stirred-Tank Bioreactors' Webcast

BioPharm International®, a digital resource of technical articles, technology reports, regulatory and business columns, and expert commentary surrounding biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology and bioprocessing, will host a live webcast titled “From Small-Scale Stem Cell Production to Large-Scale hiPSC-Based Drug Development: The Flexibility of Stirred-Tank Bioreactors” on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. British Summer Time and 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time.
“Stirred-tank bioreactors are gaining more prevalence in the world of industrial production,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of BioPharm International®. “In this live educational webcast, experts will explore stirred-tank bioreactors and the benefits of using them.”
The webcast includes the following speakers:
Ankita Desai, bioprocess field application specialist, Eppendorf North America.
Dr. Farbod Famili, Ph.D., senior application scientist, Ncardia.
Dr. Arie Reijerkerk, head of services and innovation, Ncardia.
This webcast will discuss stirred-tank bioreactors and the importance in the industrial production of pharmaceutical products, biofuels and food. It will begin with a review of the basic principles of stirred-tank bioreactors and the factors that must be considered before and during the process. An expert discussion will follow and provide insight into how the advent of human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) technology has substantially expanded the availability of human cells for drug discovery. Ncardia will also present a case study of large-scale manufacturing development and its hiPSC-based drug screening platform, DiscoverHIT.
About BioPharm International®
BioPharm International® integrates the science and business of biopharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing. BioPharm International is a multimedia peer-reviewed resource on technical solutions to help biopharmaceutical professionals succeed in their work. This digital platform features peer-reviewed papers, technical articles, technology reports, regulatory and business columns, and expert commentary surrounding biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, bioprocessing and all topics related to pharma manufacturing. BioPharm International® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.
