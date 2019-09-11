Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioPharm International® Presents ‘From Small-Scale Stem Cell Production to Large-Scale hiPSC-Based Drug Development: The Flexibility of Stirred-Tank Bioreactors' Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:44am EDT

This webcast explores the benefits of stirred-tank bioreactors in production of food, biofuels and pharmaceutical products

BioPharm International®, a digital resource of technical articles, technology reports, regulatory and business columns, and expert commentary surrounding biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology and bioprocessing, will host a live webcast titled “From Small-Scale Stem Cell Production to Large-Scale hiPSC-Based Drug Development: The Flexibility of Stirred-Tank Bioreactors” on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. British Summer Time and 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

“Stirred-tank bioreactors are gaining more prevalence in the world of industrial production,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of BioPharm International®. “In this live educational webcast, experts will explore stirred-tank bioreactors and the benefits of using them.”

The webcast includes the following speakers:

  • Ankita Desai, bioprocess field application specialist, Eppendorf North America.
  • Dr. Farbod Famili, Ph.D., senior application scientist, Ncardia.
  • Dr. Arie Reijerkerk, head of services and innovation, Ncardia.

This webcast will discuss stirred-tank bioreactors and the importance in the industrial production of pharmaceutical products, biofuels and food. It will begin with a review of the basic principles of stirred-tank bioreactors and the factors that must be considered before and during the process. An expert discussion will follow and provide insight into how the advent of human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) technology has substantially expanded the availability of human cells for drug discovery. Ncardia will also present a case study of large-scale manufacturing development and its hiPSC-based drug screening platform, DiscoverHIT.

To learn more and register, click here.

About BioPharm International®

BioPharm International® integrates the science and business of biopharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing. BioPharm International is a multimedia peer-reviewed resource on technical solutions to help biopharmaceutical professionals succeed in their work. This digital platform features peer-reviewed papers, technical articles, technology reports, regulatory and business columns, and expert commentary surrounding biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, bioprocessing and all topics related to pharma manufacturing. BioPharm International® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:24aTodd Bertoch, MD, CenExel Chief Scientific Advisor, To Speak at BTIG Pain Management Forum
PR
11:24aOLAINFARM : Latvian pharmaceutical company Olainfarm leads trade on Baltic stock markets Wednesday
AQ
11:24aGoodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International Donates $25,000 to Mission Resolve to Assist Bahamian Victims of Hurricane Dorian
BU
11:22aPERSONAL ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
11:22aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA LN
PU
11:22aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The Jeep® Brand with Wanderlust 108 in city parks across Europe
PU
11:22aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Report on Jobs – August 2018
PU
11:22aSUMMER ENERGY HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21aFACEBOOK : Switzerland warns Facebook's Libra it will face extra scrutiny
RE
11:20aBARNES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group