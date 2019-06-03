BioSolar : Completes First Batch of Lithium-ion Battery Prototypes

Commercial grade prototypes incorporating BioSolar's silicon anode material technology was prepared in the 21700 cylindrical cell format

Santa Clarita, CA - June 4, 2019 - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC) ('BioSolar' or the 'Company'), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today announced that it has completed the first batch of its commercial grade prototype lithium-ion batteries.

Outlined below are the key steps to prepare the 21700 cylindrical battery cells with silicon ('Si') anodes, incorporating the Company's performance boosting additive technology:

First, raw Si material and carbonaceous material are mechanically processed with BioSolar's proprietary additives to reach the target ionic and electrical conductivities. This anode material is then tuned to meet its physicochemical properties for target application, including expectations for power and energy capabilities. Second, a mixture of Si anode slurry with solvent including graphite/carbon and polymeric binder is spread evenly onto the copper metal foil. After the electrode is evenly coated with slurry and dried in an oven, it is pressed to lower the porosity of the electrode, thereby eliminating unnecessary volume from the battery. Finally, a long sheet of both pressed Si electrode and pressed cathode electrode is rolled into a small mandrel, before being placed into a 21700 aluminum can case followed by electrolyte filling and case welding.

The Company plans to commence the testing and analysis phase intended to verify key performance metrics related to power and energy capability, as well as capacity retention over a large number of cycles. The Company believes this data will help researchers identify where cell design adjustments are required in order to meet and exceed the target application requirements. As adjustments are made, the Company plans to prepare and test additional batches of commercial grade 21700 cells until all performance objectives have been met.

'We are pleased with the progress achieved by our technology partners and leadership, and will continue to provide updates to the public and our shareholders as they occur,' said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. 'We anticipate that the next generation lithium-ion batteries will require next generation silicon anode materials that provide higher energy and power density. Our performance boosting additive technology has the potential to improve and exceed customer requirements without disrupting their manufacturing infrastructure, a critical aspect that directly impacts viability for the manufacturer and ultimately lowers cost for the end user.'