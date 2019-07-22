BioSolar : Completes Testing and Analysis of its First Batch of Lithium-ion Battery Prototypes

BioSolar's manufacturing partner will now adjust aspects of the cell design in order to improve the next series of prototypes incorporating key benefits of the Company's proprietary silicon anode material technology

Santa Clarita, CA - July 23, 2019 - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC) ('BioSolar' or the 'Company'), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today announced that it has completed the testing and analysis to obtain key performance metrics related to power and energy capabilities for the first batch of its commercial grade prototype lithium-ion batteries.

The Company's goal related to these prototypes is to ultimately demonstrate that its technology can improve and exceed performance objectives for next generation power tools. The initial results for the power and energy capabilities of the first batch of 21700 cells were much closer to meeting end-goal metrics than expected. The next step is to narrow the cell-to-cell capacity variation after cell formation which requires additional 21700 cell design work. Narrower cell capacity distribution will allow consistent cell quality during manufacturing.

The Company and its cell manufacturing partner are now working to identify cell design adjustments needed to meet and exceed the target application's requirements. As adjustments are made, the Company plans to prepare and test additional commercial grade 21700 cells until all performance objectives have been met.

'We are pleased with the progress achieved thus far by our technology partners and leadership, and will continue to provide updates to the public and our shareholders as they occur,' said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. 'Our goal is to demonstrate that our additive technology can improve and exceed performance objectives for customers without disrupting their manufacturing processes and infrastructure, and reducing costs, all of which we anticipate would ultimately impact purchasing decisions by end users,' said Lee.