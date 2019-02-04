BioSolar : Discloses the Process for Incorporating Its Silicon Additive Technology in Lithium-ion Battery Prototypes

Company CEO describes the steps toward achieving desired performance characteristics needed to demonstrate commercial viability

Santa Clarita, CA - February 5, 2019 - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC) ('BioSolar' or the 'Company'), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today outlined its efforts for preparing commercial grade prototypes spanning material and prototype design and testing, and ultimately seeking potential customer evaluation for the product's desired performance characteristics.

Material preparation for the prototype is a critical first step, as the Company requires support from its technology partners to prepare larger quantities of silicon anode materials incorporating the Company's additive technology suitable for commercial grade battery manufacturing. Once the materials are obtained and deemed suitable for making a sufficient number of commercial grade prototype batteries, BioSolar's technology partner Top Battery plans to build a limited number of commercial grade 21700 lithium-ion cylindrical cells. As referenced in a prior release, this cell-design format is one which the Company believes can demonstrate commercial viability and achieve higher exposure for customers considering its additive technology.

Following this stage of production, the Company plans to commence the prototype testing phase, contemplating short- and long-term tests to verify key performance metrics related to power and energy capability, as well as capacity retention over a large number of cycles. This data will help researchers identify where cell design adjustments are required in order to meet and exceed the target requirements for next generation lithium-ion battery cell use. As adjustments are made, BioSolar and its partners plan to produce and test additional batches of commercial grade 21700 cells until all performance objectives have been met, whereupon the product would be shipped to potential customers for their own testing and evaluation.

'It is very important that we articulate this strategy and its processes to both our stockholders as well as potential partners and customers,' said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. 'We anticipate that the next generation lithium-ion batteries are going to require next generation silicon anode materials that provide higher energy and power density. We believe our additive technology has the capability to significantly improve and exceed performance objectives for customers without disrupting their manufacturing infrastructure, and ultimately reducing cost to them as well as the end user.'