BioSolar : Highlights Compatibility of its Additive Technology with a Wide Range of Silicon Anode Types for Next Generation Lithium-ion Batteries

Santa Clarita, CA - August 21, 2018 - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC)('BioSolar' or the 'Company'), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today emphasized the potential for its proprietary additive to improve all types of silicon anode materials such as Si carbon composite, Si oxide type, and Si alloys, as the Company continues to work with its international partners.

BioSolar believes its proprietary additive has a distinct competitive advantage in that the technology is more scalable than other existing silicon anode materials on the market. BioSolar's Si anode additive technology is designed to work with all types of silicon anodes, enabling the Company's Si anode material partner to supply various grades of silicon anode materials to a wide range of silicon anode technology users. By contrast, most Si anode technologies are designed for specific electrode designs, thus are not scalable to other types of silicon anodes.

BioSolar's additive technology has drawn attention from international manufacturers after demonstrating significant improvements in both battery capacity and capacity retention when applied to silicon (Si) anodes. These anodes produced in combination with BioSolar technology are made from Si micro-particles, a form of raw silicon that is cheaper than Si nano-particles. This lower cost is considered a financial gain for end user applications, ultimately driving adoption and revenue across the lithium ion battery supply chain.

'We are confident in the development and subsequent testing of our Si additive technology that yielded promising results, clearly differentiating us from other products on the market,' said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. 'Our ability to scale and meet expectations for high-performance battery manufacturing while reducing cost to our partners is what positions us for this next phase of growth, and hopefully commercial development.'

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing a breakthrough technology to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries. A battery contains two major parts, a cathode and an anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides. BioSolar is currently investigating high capacity anode materials recognizing the fact that the overall battery capacity is determined by combination of both cathode and anode. By integrating BioSolar's high capacity anode, battery manufacturers will be able to create a super lithium-ion battery that can double the range of a Tesla, power an iPhone for two days straight, or store daytime solar energy for nighttime use. Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based back sheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com.