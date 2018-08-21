Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioSolar : Highlights Compatibility of its Additive Technology with a Wide Range of Silicon Anode Types for Next Generation Lithium-ion Batteries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 04:27am CEST

Santa Clarita, CA - August 21, 2018 - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC)('BioSolar' or the 'Company'), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today emphasized the potential for its proprietary additive to improve all types of silicon anode materials such as Si carbon composite, Si oxide type, and Si alloys, as the Company continues to work with its international partners.

BioSolar believes its proprietary additive has a distinct competitive advantage in that the technology is more scalable than other existing silicon anode materials on the market. BioSolar's Si anode additive technology is designed to work with all types of silicon anodes, enabling the Company's Si anode material partner to supply various grades of silicon anode materials to a wide range of silicon anode technology users. By contrast, most Si anode technologies are designed for specific electrode designs, thus are not scalable to other types of silicon anodes.

BioSolar's additive technology has drawn attention from international manufacturers after demonstrating significant improvements in both battery capacity and capacity retention when applied to silicon (Si) anodes. These anodes produced in combination with BioSolar technology are made from Si micro-particles, a form of raw silicon that is cheaper than Si nano-particles. This lower cost is considered a financial gain for end user applications, ultimately driving adoption and revenue across the lithium ion battery supply chain.

'We are confident in the development and subsequent testing of our Si additive technology that yielded promising results, clearly differentiating us from other products on the market,' said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. 'Our ability to scale and meet expectations for high-performance battery manufacturing while reducing cost to our partners is what positions us for this next phase of growth, and hopefully commercial development.'

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing a breakthrough technology to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries. A battery contains two major parts, a cathode and an anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides. BioSolar is currently investigating high capacity anode materials recognizing the fact that the overall battery capacity is determined by combination of both cathode and anode. By integrating BioSolar's high capacity anode, battery manufacturers will be able to create a super lithium-ion battery that can double the range of a Tesla, power an iPhone for two days straight, or store daytime solar energy for nighttime use. Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based back sheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com.

Disclaimer

BioSolar Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 02:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/20CORECIVIC : New Mexico trying to recover $3.6M from private prison company
AQ
08/20Japan's Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets sights on Africa
RE
08/20LANNETT : LCI Whacked On Contract Loss, CWBR Awaits Data, Busy Months Ahead For PLSE
AQ
08/20MOONX : Ties up with aSSIST in South Korea to Enhance Its Disruptive Technologies
BU
08/20GW PHARMACEUTICALS : Marijuana-based CBD drug stops seizures that put Yorba Linda girl with epilepsy in a coma
AQ
08/20THAI UNION PCL : Thailand’s Growing Problem of Ocean Plastics and Marine Debris the Focus of New Thai Union Educational Video
PU
08/20STERLITE ISSUE : NGT forms independent panel, Vedanta against appointment of retired Tamil Nadu judges
AQ
08/20HEWLETT PACKARD : Alibaba Cloud, HPE enter hybrid cloud alliance
AQ
08/20AXIATA BHD : Group takes writedown on Idea assets
AQ
08/20AT&T : Master tech talent management or fail to digital goals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.