Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioSolar : Ships Its First Domestically Produced Silicon Additive Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:27am EDT

The performance boosting silicon additive materials will be incorporated into the next phase of development for the prototype lithium-ion batteries

Santa Clarita, CA - September 24, 2019 - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC) ('BioSolar' or the 'Company'), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today announced that the first batch of domestically produced materials incorporating the Company's performance boosting silicon additive technology have been shipped to its material manufacturing partner.

The highly ionic silicon-lithium anode material is designed to improve the battery's first cycle efficiency, capacity retention for long-term cycling, and power capabilities. These materials were produced domestically before being shipped to BioSolar's international manufacturing partner, a strategic procurement decision that the Company believes will ultimately drive down cost and improve quality control of the resulting product.

These changes are critical toward the Company's development and commercialization efforts as it seeks to upgrade the 21700 cell design of its next set of battery prototypes. More broadly, BioSolar is advancing its ability to incorporate materials and processes that it believes simplifies future supply chain operations, a concept the Company believes will resonate with and appeal to potential customers and partners.

'Our primary goal is to meet key customer performance metrics, an objective we believe we're closer to achieving by having direct control of the raw materials and equipment for our additive technology.,' said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. 'Further, we are incorporating market feedback with respect to the supply chain, demonstrating our ability to fit into existing manufacturing infrastructures, which in turn makes the product more commercially viable.'

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing a breakthrough technology to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries. A battery contains two major parts, a cathode and an anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides. BioSolar is currently investigating high capacity anode materials recognizing the fact that the overall battery capacity is determined by combination of both cathode and anode. By integrating BioSolar's high capacity anode, battery manufacturers will be able to create a super lithium-ion battery that can double the range of a Tesla, power an iPhone for two days straight, or store daytime solar energy for nighttime use. Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based back sheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com.

Disclaimer

BioSolar Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23aAB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2019 IPO
RE
01:17aMERCK : Global survey reveals women living with cancer feel stigmatized and unsupported highlighting unmet need for increased education and support services
PU
01:16aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2019 IPO
RE
01:14aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley kicks off Goals acquisition bid
AQ
01:14aTESLA : Electric avenue not convinced? check out these alternatives...
AQ
01:14aBoeing's deal with Embraer to be investigated by EU watchdog
AQ
01:14aEurozone falls to six-year low as activity slumps
AQ
01:14aMETRO BANK : Embattled Metro Bank cancels bond offering on low demand
AQ
01:14aLeddarTech Partners with Acal BFi for the European Delivery of Mobility and Specialty LiDAR Sensor Solutions in ADAS/AD Applications
GL
01:13aDEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2..
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
4U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group