Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioSpyder Files Action Against HTG Molecular Diagnostics in Federal Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. (“BioSpyder”) filed a civil action in the federal court for the Northern District of California, seeking a declaratory judgment that the BioSpyder TempO-Seq gene expression profiling assay does not infringe any valid claim in U.S. Patent No. 8,741,564 (“the ’564 patent”) for Quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay (QNPA) and Sequencing (QNPS) Improvements.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (“HTG”) has repeatedly and baselessly asserted that BioSpyder has infringed the ’564 patent. To counter HTG’s unfounded and reckless allegations of patent infringement, BioSpyder filed the declaratory judgment action to vindicate itself and its technology. BioSpyder looks forward to establishing the fact that it does not infringe any valid claim of the ’564 patent.

BioSpyder respects all valid intellectual property rights, takes intellectual property rights very seriously, and has its own portfolio of patents. “Since our founding in 2011, BioSpyder has respected the intellectual property of those who have blazed a trail before us,” said Joel McComb, CEO of BioSpyder. “Simply put, we view the actions of HTG as reckless and baseless, and with this action are putting HTG on notice that we will vigorously defend our premier technology and intellectual property.”

About BioSpyder Technologies, Inc.

BioSpyder Technologies is based in Carlsbad, California and is a privately held company serving the Research, Diagnostic, Toxicology, Single Cell, and Drug Discovery markets. BioSpyder is the developer of TempO-SeqTM, a targeted gene expression technology which applies up to whole transcriptome analysis from sample types such as purified DNA/RNA, FFPE, single cells, whole blood, and whole organisms. In addition to providing kits and services to its customers, BioSpyder is focused on developing innovative applications of the TempO-Seq core technology both internally and through diagnostic partners. More information about BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. is available at www.biospyder.com.

Case #4:20-cv-05607


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pURBAN GRO : Announces Financial Results for 2020 Second Quarter
AQ
05:58pKEY ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
05:58pFEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac Prices $120 Million of Series E Preferred Stock
PU
05:58pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Rca - 13/08/2020
PU
05:58pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Bm 08/13/2020
PU
05:53pKader Exports Recalling Bags of Shrimp
PU
05:52pU.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT GOING 'FULL TILT' ON TECH ANTITRUST PROBE : official
RE
05:52pEATON : Launches New Line of Wireless Mobile Control Solutions for Heavy Machinery and Field Operations
BU
05:51pHOLLYSYS AUTOMATION : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pJBS S A : Itr 30/06/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
2NELES OYJ : NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT: Valmet Corporat..
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
4WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
5EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group