BioSyent : September 11th, 2018 - BioSyent Announces Changes to Executive Management

………

……...

NEWS RELEASE

BIOSYENT ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 10, 2018

TORONTO, ONTARIO (September 10, 2018) BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", "the Company", TSX Venture: RX) today announced changes to its Executive Management team:

Effective on September 10, 2018, Mr. Alfred D'Souza has retired as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. "We greatly appreciate Mr. D'Souza's 12 years of service to BioSyent and its shareholders and we thank him for his significant contribution to the Company's strategic direction and growth during his tenure," commented René Goehrum, Chairman, President and CEO of BioSyent. Beyond today's date, Mr. D'Souza will ensure a smooth transition to his successor and will continue to act in an advisory capacity to the Company on an ongoing basis.

Effective with Mr. D'Souza's retirement, Mr. Robert March has joined BioSyent as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. March is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, Illinois), and holds a MBA from St. Mary's University and a B.Sc. in Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology from Dalhousie University. Robert started his career at Ernst & Young in Audit and Assurance Services before being promoted to Manager in Transaction Advisory Services, where his experience included insolvency and restructuring as well as general transaction services such as mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining BioSyent, Robert accumulated over 15 years of progressive senior management experience in highly regulated industries in both Canada and the USA, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer (and Co-Chief Operating Officer) for Ippolito Group of Companies, a fresh and branded packaged foods supplier and distribution services provider with customers across North America.

"I am delighted to welcome Robert March to BioSyent's Executive Management team," remarked René Goehrum. "His skills and experiences are well-suited for the Company's strategic objectives and his values are well-aligned with those of BioSyent. With the team developed by Mr. D'Souza, I am confident that Mr. March can continue to build on the Company's successes to date and support the achievement of its future growth objectives."

Mr. Joost van der Mark has also joined BioSyent's Executive Mangement team as Vice President, Corporate Development and will be responsible for business development and market access initiatives. Mr. van der Mark is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining BioSyent, Mr. van der Mark was the Chief Business Officer for 3D Signatures and previously, he co-founded Orphan Canada, which subsequently sold its assets to Knight Therapeutics in 2014. Mr. van der Mark has held progressive positions in clinical research, sales, marketing, market access, strategy and business development at Bayer, Sanofi, Nycomend (n.k.a. Takeda) and Knight Therapeutics. He has a M.Sc. in Physiology/Pharmacology from Western University and a MBA from York University (Schulich).

"I am pleased to welcome Joost van der Mark to Biosyent," noted René Goehrum. "He brings extensive industry experience and knowledge to the Company and will be instrumental in our efforts to continue to expand our product portfolio."

The Company also wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has passed a resolution to grant a total of 11,313 stock options to certain employees of BioSyent. These option grants are made under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan ("the Plan") approved by shareholders on May 29, 2018. Each option entitles the optionee to purchase one

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

common share of the Company at an exercise price of $9.60. These options are exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,519,603 common shares issued and outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO BioSyent Inc.

Tel: (905) 206-0013

E-Mail:investors@biosyent.comWeb:www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.