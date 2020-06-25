Log in
BioTalent Canada : Recognized as One of 2020's Best Workplaces in Ontario

06/25/2020 | 11:06am EDT

BioTalent Canada is proud to announce today that it has been named to the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Ontario after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005046/en/

BioTalent Canada team photo (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a HR organization, it’s part of our job to be a recognized leader in workplace culture,” explains Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “One of the most effective ways to attract and retain quality talent is to not only provide an idyllic workplace, but to include that talent in shaping that workplace. We’re great believers in practicing what we preach, and this recognition demonstrates that we do.”

The mark of a great workplace is how its decision-makers respond to unexpected challenges. This year has proven to be anything but traditional. COVID-19 has forced companies out of the office and into work-from-home environments. The strategies implemented by BioTalent Canada give credence to its place on the 2020 List of Best Workplaces in Ontario.

“The world has changed a lot in 2020, but work-from-home flexibility has been a growing trend for quite a while,” adds Henderson. “So, while we’ve certainly made adjustments to our HR policies in response to COVID-19, we’ve had our eye on ways to make remote workers a part of our culture for a long time. To adapt is to move ahead—and we fully intend to continue moving ahead.”

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. Read a firsthand account from a new hire’s first week to find out what he believes makes BioTalent Canada one of Ontario’s great places to work.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada™ is the HR partner of and catalyst for growth in Canada’s bio-economy. Our engagement with employers, associations, post-secondary institutions, immigrant serving agencies and service providers has built a dynamic network that is strengthening skills, connecting job-ready talent to industry and creating opportunities. Recently awarded a Great Place to Work® Certification, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards they recommend to their stakeholders. For more information visit biotalent.ca.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
