BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration

BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a
business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the
formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast
strains for the ethanol industry.
“BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader in the yeast
industry, for some time and is happy to have the opportunity to make its
own footprint in the market,” said Eudes de Crecy, CEO of BioTork.
“BioTork’s evolutionary strain improvement technology will complement
Lallemand’s metabolic engineering approach to strain development,” says
Angus Ballard, President of Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits.
About BioTork
Located in Gainesville, FL, BioTork is a privately owned biotechnology
company focusing on the development of microbial strains and
bioconversion processes capable of producing bio-based chemical
commodities such as lipids, fuels, enzymes, plastics and other valuable
compounds from affordable and renewable feedstocks. Its optimized
microorganisms provide the improvements and robustness needed for cost
effective industrial bioconversion processes. www.biotork.com
About Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits
Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) is a business unit of
Lallemand, Inc. Based in Duluth, GA, Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled
Spirits is the leading supplier of fermentation ingredients and value
creating technical services to the global fuel ethanol and distilled
beverage industries. For more information on LBDS, please visit www.lbds.com
