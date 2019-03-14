Log in
BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration

03/14/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry.

“BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader in the yeast industry, for some time and is happy to have the opportunity to make its own footprint in the market,” said Eudes de Crecy, CEO of BioTork. “BioTork’s evolutionary strain improvement technology will complement Lallemand’s metabolic engineering approach to strain development,” says Angus Ballard, President of Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits.

About BioTork

Located in Gainesville, FL, BioTork is a privately owned biotechnology company focusing on the development of microbial strains and bioconversion processes capable of producing bio-based chemical commodities such as lipids, fuels, enzymes, plastics and other valuable compounds from affordable and renewable feedstocks. Its optimized microorganisms provide the improvements and robustness needed for cost effective industrial bioconversion processes. www.biotork.com

About Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) is a business unit of Lallemand, Inc. Based in Duluth, GA, Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits is the leading supplier of fermentation ingredients and value creating technical services to the global fuel ethanol and distilled beverage industries. For more information on LBDS, please visit www.lbds.com


© Business Wire 2019
