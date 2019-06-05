BioTrace Medical Announces Key Events Featuring Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead at TVT 2019

BioTrace Medical, Inc., the leader in innovative temporary pacing
technology, today announced the company’s key activities at the Annual
Transcatheter Valve Therapy Structural Heart Summit (TVT 2019), which
will take place June 12-15 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
The company’s Tempo® Temporary Pacing Lead will be featured
in a symposium titled “Improving Safety & Reducing Costs with the Tempo
Temporary Pacing Lead,” which will be co-chaired by Stanley J. Chetcuti,
M.D., director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at the
University of Michigan Health System, and Steven Yakubov, M.D., system
chief, advanced structural heart disease, Riverside Methodist
Hospital/OhioHealth.
The symposium will feature recent clinical experience and case studies
from several leading U.S. structural heart centers, highlighting the
safety and efficacy of the Tempo Lead, its use in TAVR procedures, its
positive impact on facilitating post-TAVR patient ambulation outside of
the ICU and CCU, and its role in reducing length of stay. Since
receiving FDA clearance, the Tempo Lead has been used in more than 3,000
U.S. procedures with a safety and performance profile superior to
conventional temporary leads.1 (Symposium registration: https://www.crf.org/tvt/the-conference/satellite-programs)
“The Tempo Lead has demonstrated its intra- and post-procedural safety,
providing secure and stable pace capture,” said Dr. Chetcuti. “We have
been impressed with how the Tempo Lead has delivered better patient
outcomes and cost savings by allowing for the transfer of patients
directly to our step-down unit and facilitating earlier patient
ambulation.”
In addition, Tamim Nazif, M.D., of the Structural Heart & Valve Center
at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center will present
the center’s experience using the Tempo Lead for TAVR procedures during
the New Technology Forum, TAVR, I on Thursday, June 13.
The BioTrace Tempo Lead will be featured in the following presentations
and events at TVT 2019 (all times are Central Time):
Lunch Symposium
Friday, June 14
Improving
Safety & Reducing Costs with the Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead
Time/Location:
12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.; Sheraton Ballroom I-II
Co-Chairs:
-
Stanley J. Chetcuti, M.D., University of Michigan Health Center, Ann
Arbor, MI
-
Steven J. Yakubov, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Riverside Methodist
Hospital/OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio
Faculty:
-
Samir R. Kapadia, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
-
Amar Krishnaswamy, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
-
Carlos E. Sanchez, M.D., Riverside Methodist Hospital/OhioHealth,
Columbus, Ohio
Oral Presentation
Thursday, June 13
New
Technology Forum: TAVR I
TAVR Accessories, Part 3: Pacemakers and
Valve Remodeling
“A New (and Improved) Temporary Transvenous
Pacemaker Catheter: The BioTrace Tempo Lead”
Presenter: Tamim M.
Nazif, M.D.
Time/Location: 11:20 a.m.; Sheraton Ballroom I-II
Live Cases
Friday, June 14
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia
University Medical Center
Time/Location: 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.;
Main Arena
About the Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead
BioTrace Medical’s Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead is designed for safer,
more secure and stable pacing to reduce intraprocedural complications,
including perforation and valve embolization. In addition, the Tempo
Lead allows patients to ambulate sooner after procedures such as TAVR
and TMVR, accelerating recovery times, and enabling patient transfer
directly to a step-down or telemetry unit instead of an ICU or CCU. With
US FDA clearance in late 2016 and recent CE certification, the Tempo
Lead is the only active fixation temporary pacing lead available in the
world. The Tempo Lead’s unique design – featuring novel retractable
stabilizer loops and a soft tip – mitigates the risks of dislodgment and
perforation and ensures stability during rapid pacing.
About BioTrace Medical
BioTrace Medical, Inc., a private venture-backed company based in Menlo
Park, California, is dedicated to reinventing temporary pacing to
improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital costs. For more
information, visit www.biotracemedical.com.
1 Company data on file, as of June 2019.
