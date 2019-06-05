Log in
BioTrace Medical Announces Key Events Featuring Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead at TVT 2019

06/05/2019 | 08:06am EDT

New TAVR standard of care technology to be featured in lunch symposium, live cases, and podium presentation

BioTrace Medical, Inc., the leader in innovative temporary pacing technology, today announced the company’s key activities at the Annual Transcatheter Valve Therapy Structural Heart Summit (TVT 2019), which will take place June 12-15 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

The company’s Tempo® Temporary Pacing Lead will be featured in a symposium titled “Improving Safety & Reducing Costs with the Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead,” which will be co-chaired by Stanley J. Chetcuti, M.D., director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at the University of Michigan Health System, and Steven Yakubov, M.D., system chief, advanced structural heart disease, Riverside Methodist Hospital/OhioHealth.

The symposium will feature recent clinical experience and case studies from several leading U.S. structural heart centers, highlighting the safety and efficacy of the Tempo Lead, its use in TAVR procedures, its positive impact on facilitating post-TAVR patient ambulation outside of the ICU and CCU, and its role in reducing length of stay. Since receiving FDA clearance, the Tempo Lead has been used in more than 3,000 U.S. procedures with a safety and performance profile superior to conventional temporary leads.1 (Symposium registration: https://www.crf.org/tvt/the-conference/satellite-programs)

“The Tempo Lead has demonstrated its intra- and post-procedural safety, providing secure and stable pace capture,” said Dr. Chetcuti. “We have been impressed with how the Tempo Lead has delivered better patient outcomes and cost savings by allowing for the transfer of patients directly to our step-down unit and facilitating earlier patient ambulation.”

In addition, Tamim Nazif, M.D., of the Structural Heart & Valve Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center will present the center’s experience using the Tempo Lead for TAVR procedures during the New Technology Forum, TAVR, I on Thursday, June 13.

The BioTrace Tempo Lead will be featured in the following presentations and events at TVT 2019 (all times are Central Time):

Lunch Symposium
Friday, June 14
Improving Safety & Reducing Costs with the Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead
Time/Location: 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.; Sheraton Ballroom I-II

Co-Chairs:

  • Stanley J. Chetcuti, M.D., University of Michigan Health Center, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Steven J. Yakubov, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Riverside Methodist Hospital/OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio

Faculty:

  • Samir R. Kapadia, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Amar Krishnaswamy, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Carlos E. Sanchez, M.D., Riverside Methodist Hospital/OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio

Oral Presentation
Thursday, June 13
New Technology Forum: TAVR I
TAVR Accessories, Part 3: Pacemakers and Valve Remodeling
“A New (and Improved) Temporary Transvenous Pacemaker Catheter: The BioTrace Tempo Lead”
Presenter: Tamim M. Nazif, M.D.
Time/Location: 11:20 a.m.; Sheraton Ballroom I-II

Live Cases
Friday, June 14
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Time/Location: 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; Main Arena

About the Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead

BioTrace Medical’s Tempo Temporary Pacing Lead is designed for safer, more secure and stable pacing to reduce intraprocedural complications, including perforation and valve embolization. In addition, the Tempo Lead allows patients to ambulate sooner after procedures such as TAVR and TMVR, accelerating recovery times, and enabling patient transfer directly to a step-down or telemetry unit instead of an ICU or CCU. With US FDA clearance in late 2016 and recent CE certification, the Tempo Lead is the only active fixation temporary pacing lead available in the world. The Tempo Lead’s unique design – featuring novel retractable stabilizer loops and a soft tip – mitigates the risks of dislodgment and perforation and ensures stability during rapid pacing.

About BioTrace Medical

BioTrace Medical, Inc., a private venture-backed company based in Menlo Park, California, is dedicated to reinventing temporary pacing to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital costs. For more information, visit www.biotracemedical.com.

1 Company data on file, as of June 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
