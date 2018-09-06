BioUtah : Announces Registration and Preliminary Speakers for the 9th Annual Utah Life Sciences Summit (ULSS)

BioUtah, Utah’s one and only association dedicated to the life sciences
community, today announced that registration is open for the 9th Annual
Utah Life Sciences Summit (ULSS), the premier conference for Utah
companies on the front lines of medical innovation.
The conference will be held November 1, 2018 at the Salt Lake Marriott
Downtown City Creek, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Early Bird discounts are
available for both members and non-members who register on or before
October 1. For registration, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities
visit: www.utahlifesciencesummit.com.
The ULSS will host a distinguished line-up of speakers and panelists,
including breakfast keynote Marc C. Harrison, President and CEO
of Intermountain Healthcare, Pat Jones, CEO of the Women’s
Leadership Institute, John Knotwell, President and CEO,
Utah Technology Council, Gary L. Crocker, Chairman, Merrimack
Pharmaceuticals and President of Crocker Ventures, and Paul Brooks,
Executive Director of the national Regulatory Affairs Professional
Society (RAPS). Additional speakers and program details to be announced.
The ULSS will bring together all segments of the life sciences
marketplace, providing companies with strategies and best practices to
promote innovation, capitalize on opportunities, address challenges and
grow their business.
“This is our 9th year providing the life sciences industry with a
knowledge-packed, high-value forum to help companies, large and small,
be successful,” said Richard Ji, vice president of operations for
Clinical Innovations, and chair of the BioUtah board of directors. “This
important annual event reflects the needs, trends and diversity of
Utah’s life sciences industry.”
The ULSS will offer robust Regulatory and Entrepreneur tracks, covering
a variety of hot topics. The popular Entrepreneur “Speed Dating” session
will return this year, allowing start-up companies to interact with and
pitch to seasoned investors.
“While the networking opportunities are fantastic, the conference is
much more than that,” said Brandi Simpson, CEO of Navigen and a member
of the BioUtah board of directors. “We want this meeting to help move
the dial in terms of access to venture capital, addressing workforce
issues, tackling regulatory hurdles and building support for our policy
agenda. We’re excited about the enthusiasm we’re already getting from
speakers, sponsors and attendees about this year’s event.”
Session topics include:
-
Why Women should have a seat at the board table
-
Improving Utah’s Life Sciences Talent Pipeline
-
The Intersection/Convergence of Advanced Data Analysis and Healthcare
-
Regulatory track: Combination devices; Cybesecurity/Data Privacy
-
Entrepreneur and Start-up track: Best business practices/Raising
capital/Investor Speed Dating
About BioUtah
BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s
life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of
the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and
services, research and testing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, advanced
diagnostics and healthcare IT amongst others; and are a key driver of
Utah’s economy.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact
Denise Bell at 202-680-3030 or email denise@bioutah.org
