BioUtah : Announces Registration and Preliminary Speakers for the 9th Annual Utah Life Sciences Summit (ULSS)

Registration opens today for the 2018 BioUtah ULSS, offering early bird discounts. Preliminary speaker line-up includes notable business leaders, policymakers and members of the investor community

BioUtah, Utah’s one and only association dedicated to the life sciences community, today announced that registration is open for the 9th Annual Utah Life Sciences Summit (ULSS), the premier conference for Utah companies on the front lines of medical innovation.

The conference will be held November 1, 2018 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown City Creek, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Early Bird discounts are available for both members and non-members who register on or before October 1. For registration, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities visit: www.utahlifesciencesummit.com.

The ULSS will host a distinguished line-up of speakers and panelists, including breakfast keynote Marc C. Harrison, President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, Pat Jones, CEO of the Women’s Leadership Institute, John Knotwell, President and CEO, Utah Technology Council, Gary L. Crocker, Chairman, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and President of Crocker Ventures, and Paul Brooks, Executive Director of the national Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (RAPS). Additional speakers and program details to be announced.

The ULSS will bring together all segments of the life sciences marketplace, providing companies with strategies and best practices to promote innovation, capitalize on opportunities, address challenges and grow their business.

“This is our 9th year providing the life sciences industry with a knowledge-packed, high-value forum to help companies, large and small, be successful,” said Richard Ji, vice president of operations for Clinical Innovations, and chair of the BioUtah board of directors. “This important annual event reflects the needs, trends and diversity of Utah’s life sciences industry.”

The ULSS will offer robust Regulatory and Entrepreneur tracks, covering a variety of hot topics. The popular Entrepreneur “Speed Dating” session will return this year, allowing start-up companies to interact with and pitch to seasoned investors.

“While the networking opportunities are fantastic, the conference is much more than that,” said Brandi Simpson, CEO of Navigen and a member of the BioUtah board of directors. “We want this meeting to help move the dial in terms of access to venture capital, addressing workforce issues, tackling regulatory hurdles and building support for our policy agenda. We’re excited about the enthusiasm we’re already getting from speakers, sponsors and attendees about this year’s event.”

Session topics include:

Why Women should have a seat at the board table

Improving Utah’s Life Sciences Talent Pipeline

The Intersection/Convergence of Advanced Data Analysis and Healthcare

Regulatory track: Combination devices; Cybesecurity/Data Privacy

Entrepreneur and Start-up track: Best business practices/Raising capital/Investor Speed Dating

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, advanced diagnostics and healthcare IT amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Denise Bell at 202-680-3030 or email denise@bioutah.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006043/en/