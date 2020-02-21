BioUtah : and the University of Utah's TVC Announce Keynote Speakers from Tolero Pharmaceuticals and J.P. Morgan for the 2020 Entrepreneur & Investor Life Science Summit

Founder and CEO of Tolero Pharmaceuticals, David Bearss, Ph.D, and Managing Director and Head of Global Investment Opportunities Group of J.P. Morgan, Monica DiCenso, to address healthcare innovation and industry outlook at February 28 noted Utah life sciences event

BioUtah, Utah’s only trade association dedicated solely to the life sciences, in partnership with the University of Utah’s Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization (TVC), today announced two distinguished keynote speakers that will headline the 2020 Entrepreneur & Investor Life Science Summit (E&I Summit) - Dr. David Bearss and Monica DiCenso. Dr. Bearss is founder and CEO of Tolero Pharmaceuticals, a home-grown Utah clinical-stage drug discovery company focused on finding new treatments for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Ms. DiCenso is managing director and Head of Global Investment Opportunities Group at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. With offices in Salt Lake City, J.P. Morgan Private Bank delivers customized wealth management advice and solutions to individuals and their families.

Dr. Bearss will share his personal story of founding and growing Tolero into the success it is today. Ms. DiCenso will speak to the state of the industry, examining current trends and impactful market dynamics. To register and view the full agenda and speakers list, visit www.eilifesciencessummit.com.

The E&I Summit connects Utah life sciences entrepreneurs, as well as early- and late-stage companies on the frontlines of health innovation, with local and nationally recognized investors.

The conference will be held on February 28, 2020 at the University of Utah’s Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House and is proudly sponsored by Simpson Thacher.

“Dr. Bearss is one of Utah’s most esteemed life sciences leaders,” said Kelvyn Cullimore, president and CEO of BioUtah. “He epitomizes the passion and drive to improve the lives of patients that defines Utah’s life sciences entrepreneurs.”

“Ms. DiCenso can help us better understand the market forces and trends that are shaping our industry today,” said Keith Marmer. “We’re honored to have such world-class speakers from Tolero Pharmaceuticals and J.P Morgan headline our Summit.”

The E&I Summit will feature special tracks designed for startups that are developing and commercializing new medical devices, diagnostics, and drugs. Companies attending the event will also have an opportunity to engage one-on-one with investors and other funding sources, including the National Institutes of Health and AngelMD, a crowd sourcing company with an extensive investor network of medical professionals.

“We want to showcase Utah’s vibrant life sciences industry to the investment community and support our many promising startups,” said Brandi Simpson, CEO of Navigen Pharmaceuticals and chair of the BioUtah Board of Directors.

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and advanced diagnostics, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy.

About the Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization

The Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization is dedicated to helping the University of Utah’s faculty inventors bring their innovations to market. TVC is responsible for all aspects of invention management, patent prosecution, licensing, startup formation and support, equity management and early-stage funding. The center’s mission is to expand the university’s reputation for innovation, and positively impact society. TVC is proud to help foster this spirit of

discovery.

