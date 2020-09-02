Log in
BioVentrix Announces Pivotal ALIVE Trial Resumes with First Patients Treated with LIVE Therapy Since COVID-19 Pause

09/02/2020 | 08:08am EDT

BioVentrix, Inc., developer of the first hybrid transcatheter device for left ventricular remodeling after a heart attack, today announced that the Company has resumed cases in the pivotal ALIVE Trial studying Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement, or LIVE™ Therapy, using the Revivent TC™ Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System. The first patient procedures completed since elective procedures were paused due to COVID-19 have taken place at St. Luke’s Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri and at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Houma, Louisiana.

“COVID-19 has been reported to cause or worsen heart damage, and with the progressive nature of heart failure, delays in treatment can worsen the prognosis for patients. We are pleased that our partner centers are able to resume offering LIVE Therapy as an investigational treatment through the ALIVE Trial for these patients in need,” said BioVentrix CEO Kenneth Miller. “We expect several other centers to perform cases in the coming weeks.”

The ALIVE Trial is designed to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the Revivent TC System, a minimally invasive, closed-chest transcatheter procedure designed to treat patients suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy by reshaping and restoring the left ventricle (LV). In the procedure, micro-anchors are implanted in the LV to exclude scarred myocardium from the healthy tissue.

The ALIVE Trial plans to enroll 120 patients at up to 25 sites in the U.S. with a primary endpoint analysis at one year. The trial endpoints include positive effects on volume reduction, ejection fraction, quality of life, New York Heart Association (NYHA) class compared to baseline, exercise capacity, and rehospitalization. The co-principal investigators of the ALIVE Trial are Gregg Stone, MD, of New York’s Mount Sinai Health System and Andrew S. Wechsler, MD, of Philadelphia’s Drexel University College of Medicine.

View a testimonial from one patient who has experienced Less Invasive Ventricular EnhancementTM (LIVETM Therapy) using the Revivent TC System.

About BioVentrix

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California (USA). BioVentrix’s mission is to improve and expand the treatment available for congestive heart failure caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease with reduced blood flow), through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.


© Business Wire 2020
