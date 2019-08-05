Log in
BioWings: discovering new materials for biomedical devices

08/05/2019 | 07:35am EDT

BioWings is a project funded by the European Commission in the Horizon 2020 Future Emerging Technologies (FET) Open Programme.

In the project, we together with our project partners aim to develop new acutating materials for biomedical applications. The goal is to create materials that could replace the piezoceramic tranducers we currently use to generate ultrasound in our acoustofluidic devices. With new materials that can be deposited direcly onto a glass or polymer substrate, the acutator can be integrated into the device, facilitating large-scale production.

Read more about the BioWings project on http://www.biowings.eu/ or watch this video (AcouSort's CEO Torsten Freltoft is interviewed at 2:13):

AcouSort AB published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 11:34:06 UTC
