Bioasis Announces Investor Relations Service Agreement with Stern IR

Bioasis
Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), a biopharmaceutical
company developing its proprietary xB3 ™ platform
technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain
barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet
medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases,
today announced it has engaged Stern
Investor Relations, Inc. (“Stern IR”) to provide strategic
advisory services, enhance and execute the Company’s investor relations
program and support ongoing efforts to expand visibility within the
North American investment community in compliance with regulatory
guidelines.
“In an increasingly complex and diverse marketplace, an effective
investor relations program is essential to communicate our growth
strategy, differentiate Bioasis in the eyes of investors and position
our company for long-term success,” said Catherine London, executive
vice president, investor relations and corporate communications,
Bioasis. “The Stern IR team of investor relations professionals has a
proven track record of success in connecting biotech companies with the
broader investment community. We look forward to working with them to
expand our company visibility among prospective investors in the months
ahead.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Stern IR will provide comprehensive
investor relations services for an initial six-month term, commencing
Oct. 4, 2018, at an anticipated cost of $90,000, payable at the rate of
$15,000 per month. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX
Venture Exchange.
“There are many therapies that have the potential to make a world of
difference in the treatment of CNS diseases, but too many of them cannot
be delivered at therapeutic levels to their targets in the brain. We are
very energized by the potential that our xB3
platform technology has shown to deliver many of these treatments across
the BBB for the treatment of brain cancers and other neurological
disorders. The safe delivery of treatments to the brain could be game
changers for those afflicted with neurological disorders,” said Mark
Day, Ph.D., director, president and chief executive officer, Bioasis.
“We look forward to the Stern IR team helping us raise investor and
industry awareness of Bioasis and our technology.”
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Mark
Day, Ph.D., Director and President & Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT STERN IR
Stern
IR is a premier investor relations firm that provides consulting
services to entrepreneurial healthcare and biotechnology companies.
Since its inception in 1998, Stern IR has worked with more than 200
biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, devices, and healthcare
services companies in all stages of development and across all
therapeutic areas. None of Stern IR nor any of its directors and
officers own any securities of Bioasis. Stern IR is based in New York
City. For more information, please visit www.sternir.com.
ABOUT BIOASIS
Bioasis
Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3
™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics
across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders
in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and
neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB
represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The
in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop
symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases
and disorders. The company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn.,
United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the
symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more
information about the company, please visit www.bioasis.us.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this
press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking
information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may
not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements
regarding the anticipated completion of a proposed private placement,
the Company’s intended use of proceeds of the private placement, along
with other statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”,
“will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and
similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry
results, to be materially different from any future results, events or
developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or
information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of
development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital
requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and
obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to
protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners
and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or
licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ
materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by
such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the
risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed
in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted
corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and
likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we
may not be successful in establishing additional corporate
collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to
establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be
greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial
manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual
property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our
filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.
Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which
are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our
current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update
such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances, except as required by law.
“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”
