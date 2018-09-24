Log in
Biocept Awarded Patent in Hong Kong for its Target Selector Platform Using Antibodies and a Microchannel to Perform Liquid Biopsy

09/24/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that it has been awarded Hong Kong Patent No. HK1222901 entitled, DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS. The issued patent covers the use of antibodies for the capture of any cell of interest, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs), within a microchannel.

Biocept Logo (PRNewsFoto/Biocept, Inc.)

"The granting of this patent further expands globally Biocept's intellectual property protection for capturing and detecting any cell of interest," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Biocept. "It is of particular use to Biocept for the capture, detection, and interrogation of CTCs for biomarkers that may aid physicians in making informed treatment decisions for their patients diagnosed with cancer." 

Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO, added, "Expanding Biocept's patent protection around the world is an important component of our strategy, and this new patent strengthens the opportunity to develop business in major Asian markets. We now have 29 issued patents for our core technologies and we intend to continue to broaden and leverage our intellectual property position as opportunities arise."

About Biocept
Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma.  The Company leverages its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer.  Biocept's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platforms capture and analyze tumor-associated molecular markers on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend" or "project," or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this news release are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, statements as to our ability to improve the outcomes of cancer patients, our ability to aid physicians in making informed treatment decisions, the utility and effectiveness of our intellectual property protections, our ability to broaden and leverage our intellectual property in the future, the perceived benefits of our proprietary liquid biopsy technology, and our ability to develop business outside the U.S., such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov

Investor Contact:                                       

Media Contact:

LHA Investor Relations                             

Trevelino/Keller

Jody Cain                                                     

Colleen Murphy

Jcain@lhai.com                                            

cmurphy@trevelinokeller.com

310-691-7100                                                

404-214-0722, Ext. 109

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocept-awarded-patent-in-hong-kong-for-its-target-selector-platform-using-antibodies-and-a-microchannel-to-perform-liquid-biopsy-300717362.html

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
