Biocept's Target Selector Platform Featured in Two Poster Presentations at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that two poster presentations featuring clinical data sets using its Target Selector™ liquid biopsy platform will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer. The conference is being held September 23-26, 2018 in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Analysis and Monitoring CTCs and ctDNA in CSF Demonstrates Clinical Concordance in Tesevatinib Treated NSCLC Patients with LM

Session Category/Title: P1.01-Advanced NSCLC

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 24, 2018 at 9:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building, Exhibit Hall

Link to Abstract

Title: Clinical Utility of Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Analysis Using Target Selector™ in Metastatic NSCLC Chemotherapy Patients

Session Category/Title: P2.01-Advanced NSCLC

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 9:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building, Exhibit Hall

Link to Abstract

"The interim results of our analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTC) in patients with advanced stage lung cancer receiving chemotherapy suggest that CTC enumeration may have prognostic and predictive potential for assessing therapeutic benefit," said Janakiraman Subramanian, MD, MPH, Director of Thoracic Oncology at the Saint Luke's Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Missouri, Kansas City. "Our preliminary analysis shows that CTC count declines within a week after starting chemotherapy in the majority of patients with detectable CTCs, therefore, we will continue to study this methodology and its potential utility in clinical practice."

"The ability to evaluate tumor markers in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of lung cancer patients is potentially an important use of liquid biopsy when metastases to the central nervous system is suspected or diagnosed," said Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, Chair and Professor, Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics, Director of Neuro-oncology at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute and John Wayne Cancer Institute. "Our poster shows that assays from Biocept detected alterations in the CSF of patients that were concordant with original tissue biopsies and blood samples, and serial monitoring of tumor markers in the blood and CSF were consistent with the overall clinical course of disease. Serial monitoring of the CSF with CTCs and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) holds promise for evaluating drug response and disease progression, and may provide critical information for the management of cancer patients with leptomeningeal disease."

"We believe that presenting data highlighting the performance of our Target Selector™ assays at major medical conferences such as this year's World Conference on Lung Cancer is critical to driving physician adoption," said Biocept's President and CEO Michael Nall. "In a clinical trial for the drug candidate tesevatinib, our technology demonstrated the ability to detect and monitor actionable biomarkers in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients whose lung cancer had metastasized to the central nervous system, while the other poster presentation shows how our CTC platform can be prognostic and predictive for disease progression and treatment. We believe that these clinical results support the versatility and clinical utility of our proprietary liquid biopsy platform, which can help physicians select better treatment pathways to improve patient outcomes."

The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated solely to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, and is expected to convene over 7,000 researchers, physicians, specialists, patients, advocates and industry members from around the world. The WCLC's scientific program features a line-up of global leaders in the field. Presentations focus on cutting-edge science, including the latest breakthroughs in targeted therapies and immunotherapies; advances in screening, early detection and staging; prevention and smoking cessation efforts; patient advocacy initiatives; and much more. Collaboration across disciplines and borders is a meeting highlight. The WCLC's scientific program is available to review online.

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

