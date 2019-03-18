|
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Ended December 31, 2018
Following the consummation on March 14, 2019 of the previously announced
business combination between Bioceres LLC and Union Acquisition Corp.,
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres Crop Solutions”, the “Company”,
“we”, “us” or “our”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider
of crop productivity solutions company, today announced its consolidated
financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended
December 31, 2018.
Second Quarter ended December 31, 2018
highlights
Revenues increased by 33% to $62.5 million, as compared to
$47.1 million during the same period in 2017.
Gross profit increased by 52% to $29.3 million, as compared to
$19.3 million during the same period in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 121% or $11.1 million to $20.3
million from $9.1 million during the same period in 2017.
Six-month period ended December 31, 2018
highlights
Revenues increased by 14% to $92.1 million, as compared to
$81.0 million during the same period in 2017.
Gross profit increased by 34% to $44.4 million, as compared to
$33.1 million during the same period in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 83% or $13.2 million to $29.2
million from $16.0 million during the same period in 2017.
“This is our first earnings report since initiating our NYSE American
listing last Friday, and we are delighted to show a very robust
performance for the last quarter and the second half of the 2018
calendar year. This financial performance is the result of multiple
growth initiatives currently under execution, most significantly growth
in our micro-beaded fertilizer and international businesses. There is
also a shift in our product mix away from third-party products,
resulting in an improvement in gross margin profiles. Although these
numbers have exceeded our initial projections for the reported period,
we are not revising at this time our projections for our fiscal year
2019,” said Federico Trucco, CEO of Bioceres Crop Solutions.
“Over the past two quarters we have been able to accomplish consistent
growth in revenues while increasing our Adjusted EBITDA margin. These
results have led to a total Adjusted EBITDA of $35.6 million for the
last twelve-month (“LTM”) period ended December 31, 2018. Despite being
very satisfied with this strong margin performance, we do not anticipate
this trend to expand throughout the following two quarters and therefore
maintain $38 million as our Adjusted EBITDA target for the full fiscal
year ending June 2019,” said Enrique López Lecube, CFO of Bioceres Crop
Solutions.
The unaudited financial information in this press release has been
prepared consistently with International Accounting Standards 34,
“Interim Financial Reporting” as issued by the International Accounting
Standards Board.
This press release does not contain Bioceres Crop Solutions’ financial
information but presents the financial information of the Bioceres Inc
Crop Business (as defined below) on a carve-out basis, combined with
that of Bioceres Semillas S.A. (collectively, the “Group”).
The Bioceres Inc Crop Business is defined as the contributed crop
business net assets made by Bioceres, Inc. (which was converted to
Bioceres LLC) to BCS Holdings, Inc (a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Bioceres Crop Solutions) pursuant to the business combination that was
consummated on March 14, 2019.
Considering the recent completion of the business combination between
Bioceres LLC and Union Acquisition Corp., Bioceres Crop Solutions will
not hold a conference call at this time. Instead, the Company intends to
host a conference call and webcast to comprehensively discuss its full
annual results and performance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019
at the time of their release.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions is a fully integrated provider of crop
productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments,
biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. Unlike most industry
participants that specialize in a single technology, chemistry, product,
condition or stage of plant development, Bioceres Crop Solutions has
developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of
providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting
to transportation and storage. Bioceres Crop Solutions’ platform is
designed to cost effectively bring high value technologies to market
through an open architecture approach. Bioceres Crop Solutions’
headquarters and primary operations are based in Argentina, which is its
key end-market as well as one of the largest markets globally for
genetically modified crops. Through its main operational subsidiary
Rizobacter, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a growing and significant
international presence, particularly in Brazil and Paraguay.
For more information, visit www.biocerescrops.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you
that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is
not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ
materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking
information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking
information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press
release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the
occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Non-IFRS Financial Information
We supplement the use of IFRS financial measures with non-IFRS financial
measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as
profit/(loss) exclusive of financial income/(costs), income tax
benefit/(expense), depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation
and inventory purchase allocation.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information
to investors about us and our results. Adjusted EBITDA is among the
measures used by our management team to evaluate our financial and
operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating
decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and similarly titled measures
are frequently used by our competitors, rating agencies, securities
analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our
industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors
because it provides additional information about trends in our core
operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital
structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on our results.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute
for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with
IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including:
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, including cash
requirements for, our working capital needs or contractual commitments;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our financial expenses, or the cash
requirements to service interest or principal payments on our
indebtedness, or interest income or other financial income;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash
requirements to pay our income taxes;
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced
in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash
requirements for the replacements;
although share-based compensation is a non-cash charge, Adjusted
EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of
share-based compensation; and
other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and similarly titled
measures differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
We compensate for the inherent limitations associated with using
Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of
our combined financial statements in accordance with IFRS and
reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS
measure, income/(loss) for the period or year.
Application of IAS 29
Argentina has been classified as a hyperinflationary economy under the
terms of IAS 29 from July 1, 2018. IAS 29 requires, to adjust all
non-monetary items in the statement of financial position by applying a
general price index from the day they were booked to the end of the
reporting period. At the same time, it also requires that all items in
the statement of income are expressed in terms of the measuring unit
current at the end of the reporting period. Consequently, on a monthly
basis, results of operations for each reporting period are measured in
Argentine Pesos and adjusted for inflation by the applicable monthly
inflation rate each month. All amounts need to be restated by applying
the change in the general price index from the dates when the items of
income and expenses were initially recorded in the financial statements.
As a result, each monthly results of operations are readjusted each
successive month to reflect changes in the monthly inflation rate.
After the restatement explained above, IAS 21 “The Effects of Changes in
Foreign Exchange Rates”, addresses the way results must be translated
under inflation accounting, stating that all amounts shall be translated
at the closing rate at the date of the most recent statement of
financial position. Accordingly, monthly results of operations in
Argentine Pesos, after adjustment for inflation pursuant to IAS 29, as
described above, must then be converted into U.S dollars at the closing
exchange rate for such monthly reported period. This conversion changes
every prior reported monthly statement of income in U.S dollars as each
monthly amount is readjusted under IAS 29 for inflation per above and
reconverted at different exchange rates for each monthly reported period
under IAS 21. As a result, the impact of monthly inflationary
adjustments and monthly conversion adjustments vary the results of
operation month to month until year end.
Table 1: Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Six-month
period ended
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
92,071,466
|
|
|
81,007,237
|
|
|
62,459,242
|
|
|
47,133,076
|
|
|
144,606,933
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
(47,652,679)
|
|
|
(47,866,280)
|
|
|
(33,153,669)
|
|
|
(27,854,647)
|
|
|
(76,880,950)
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
44,418,787
|
|
|
33,140,957
|
|
|
29,305,573
|
|
|
19,278,429
|
|
|
67,725,983
|
% Gross profit
|
|
|
|
48%
|
|
|
41%
|
|
|
47%
|
|
|
41%
|
|
|
47%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(17,769,209)
|
|
|
(21,926,674)
|
|
|
(10,640,232)
|
|
|
(12,593,092)
|
|
|
(35,056,323)
|
Share of profit (loss) of JV
|
|
|
|
812,593
|
|
|
(72,238)
|
|
|
732,437
|
|
|
(127,355)
|
|
|
(1,251,970)
|
Other income or expenses, net
|
|
|
|
(298,562)
|
|
|
286,772
|
|
|
(400,173)
|
|
|
343,650
|
|
|
28,055
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
27,163,609
|
|
|
11,428,817
|
|
|
18,997,605
|
|
|
6,901,632
|
|
|
31,445,745
|
Finance result
|
|
|
|
(14,546,307)
|
|
|
(13,192,795)
|
|
|
(810,653)
|
|
|
(7,752,674)
|
|
|
(42,304,228)
|
Profit / (Loss) before income tax
|
|
|
|
12,617,302
|
|
|
(1,763,978)
|
|
|
18,186,952
|
|
|
(851,042)
|
|
|
(10,858,483)
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
(5,050,749)
|
|
|
5,856,052
|
|
|
(7,021,142)
|
|
|
5,566,215
|
|
|
21,716
|
Profit / (Loss) for the period
|
|
|
|
7,566,553
|
|
|
4,092,074
|
|
|
11,165,810
|
|
|
4,715,173
|
|
|
(10,836,767)
|
Other comprehensive income or (loss)
|
|
|
|
(2,511,723)
|
|
|
(11,651,111)
|
|
|
13,883,530
|
|
|
(7,494,623)
|
|
|
(22,694,166)
|
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
|
|
|
|
5,054,830
|
|
|
(7,559,037)
|
|
|
25,049,340
|
|
|
(2,779,450)
|
|
|
(33,530,933)
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
|
|
4,229,006
|
|
|
1,127,545
|
|
|
6,847,451
|
|
|
1,953,863
|
|
|
(7,938,072)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
3,337,547
|
|
|
2,964,529
|
|
|
4,318,359
|
|
|
2,761,310
|
|
|
(2,898,695)
|
Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
|
|
2,258,578
|
|
|
(6,184,443)
|
|
|
16,505,763
|
|
|
(2,444,850)
|
|
|
(25,484,051)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
2,796,252
|
|
|
(1,374,594)
|
|
|
8,543,577
|
|
|
(334,600)
|
|
|
(8,046,882)
|
|
|
|
|
5,054,830
|
|
|
(7,559,037)
|
|
|
25,049,340
|
|
|
(2,779,450)
|
|
|
(33,530,933)
|
Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
The table below provides a reconciliation of our loss for the
period/year to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
LTM period
ended
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
Profit / (Loss) for the period
|
|
|
7,566,553
|
|
|
4,092,074
|
|
|
11,165,810
|
|
|
4,715,173
|
|
|
(10,836,767)
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
|
|
5,050,749
|
|
|
(5,856,052)
|
|
|
7,021,142
|
|
|
(5,566,215)
|
|
|
(21,716)
|
Finance results
|
|
|
14,546,307
|
|
|
13,192,795
|
|
|
810,653
|
|
|
7,752,674
|
|
|
42,304,228
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
1,084,831
|
|
|
1,159,959
|
|
|
680,547
|
|
|
525,528
|
|
|
2,155,753
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
992,292
|
|
|
1,135,677
|
|
|
574,421
|
|
|
558,644
|
|
|
1,998,091
|
Inventory purchase price allocation charge
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,257,378
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,138,223
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation charges
|
|
|
8,921
|
|
|
34,219
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
|
23,679
|
|
|
4,707
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
29,249,653
|
|
|
16,016,050
|
|
|
20,257,690
|
|
|
9,147,706
|
|
|
35,604,296
|
Table 3: Segment information
The following tables present information with respect to the
Group’s reporting segments:
Period ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Seed and
integrated
products
|
|
|
Crop
protection
|
|
|
Crop
nutrition
|
|
|
Combined
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of goods
|
|
|
18,951,726
|
|
|
46,435,705
|
|
|
26,141,232
|
|
|
91,528,663
|
Royalties
|
|
|
518,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
518,933
|
Rendering of services
|
|
|
10,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,910
|
Government grants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grants
|
|
|
12,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,960
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
19,494,529
|
|
|
46,435,705
|
|
|
26,141,232
|
|
|
92,071,466
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(6,285,219)
|
|
|
(26,078,960)
|
|
|
(15,288,500)
|
|
|
(47,652,679)
|
Gross margin per segment
|
|
|
13,209,310
|
|
|
20,356,745
|
|
|
10,852,732
|
|
|
44,418,787
|
Period ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Seed and
integrated
products
|
|
|
Crop
protection
|
|
|
Crop
nutrition
|
|
|
Combined
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of goods
|
|
|
17,309,050
|
|
|
45,702,056
|
|
|
17,733,705
|
|
|
80,744,811
|
Royalties
|
|
|
150,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150,335
|
Rendering of services
|
|
|
83,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83,424
|
Government grants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grants
|
|
|
28,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,667
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
17,571,476
|
|
|
45,702,056
|
|
|
17,733,705
|
|
|
81,007,237
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(8,897,005)
|
|
|
(30,573,546)
|
|
|
(8,395,729)
|
|
|
(47,866,280)
|
Gross margin per segment
|
|
|
8,674,471
|
|
|
15,128,510
|
|
|
9,337,976
|
|
|
33,140,957
|
Comparison of segment information for the six-month period ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017
As of July 1, 2018, the Group began to apply IAS 29 “Financial reporting
in hyperinflationary economies” to its financial statements. As a
result, results of operations for the six-month period ended December
31, 2018 have been adjusted for the application of such standard, while
results of operations for the six-month period ended December 31, 2017
have not.
Revenue
The change in the translation mechanism from the application of IAS 29
had a positive impact of $2.8 million in the six-month period ended
December 31, 2018; however, excluding such impact, sales increased by
$7.5 million in crop nutrition revenues, by $1.4 million in seed and
integrated products and decreased by $0.7 million in crop protection.
Revenue by business segment
Crop Protection. Revenue was $46.4 million for the six-month
period ended December 31, 2018, compared to $45.7 million for the
corresponding six-month period in 2017, primarily due to the change in
translation mechanism that resulted from the application of IAS 29,
which caused a $1.4 million increase, and an increase in other crop
protection revenues of $0.5 million. This effect was partially offset by
a decrease of revenues in insecticides and fungicides of $0.2 million
and a decrease in adjuvants revenues of $0.9 million.
Seed and Integrated Products. Revenue for the six-month period
ended December 31, 2018 was $19.5 million, compared to $17.6 million for
the corresponding six-month period in 2017, primarily due to (i) the
change in translation mechanism that resulted from the application of
IAS 29, which caused a US$0.5 million increase in our reported revenue
of seed and integrated products and (ii) an increase in sales of our
seed and integrated products of US$1.4 million.
Crop Nutrition. Revenue for the six-month period ended December
31, 2018 was $26.1 million, compared to $17.7 million for the
corresponding six-month period in 2017, primarily due to the change in
translation mechanism that resulted from the application of IAS 29,
which caused an increase of $0.9 million in reported accrued inoculants
and fertilizers revenue, an increase of $6.8 million in revenues of
fertilizers and an increase of $0.7 million in inoculants sales.
Cost of sales
The change in the translation mechanism from the application of IAS 29
resulted in an increase of $5.0 million in cost of sales for the
six-month period ended December 31, 2018; however, excluding such
impact, cost of sales decreased by $7.5 million in crop protection, by
$3.4 million in seed and integrated products and increased by $5.7
million in crop nutrition. Cost of sales in the six-mount period ended
December 2017 increased due to a non-recurring incremental cost related
to Rizobacter’s Purchase Price Allocation (“PPA”) adjustments in
inventories of $1.4 million in crop protection, $0.4 million in crop
nutrition and $0.3 million in seed and integrated products.
Cost of sales by business segment
Crop Protection. Our reported cost of sales was $26.1 million for
the six-month period ended December 31, 2018, compared to $30.6 million
for the corresponding six-month period in 2017. The change in the
translation mechanism from the application of IAS 29 resulted in an
increase of $3.0 million in the six-month period ended December 31,
2018; however, excluding such impact, cost of sales decreased by $5.4
million in cost of sales of adjuvants and by $2.1 million in cost of
sales of insecticides, fungicides and other crop protection products.
Cost of sales in the six-mount period ended December 2017 increased due
to non-recurring incremental cost related to PPA adjustments in
inventories of $0.6 million in cost of sales of adjuvants and $0.8
million in cost of sales of insecticides, fungicides and other crop
protection products.
Seed and Integrated Products. Our reported cost of sales was $6.3
million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2018, compared to
$8.9 million for the corresponding six-month period in 2017. The change
in the translation mechanism from the application of IAS 29 resulted in
an increase of $0.8 million in the six-month period ended December 31,
2018; however, excluding such impact, cost of sales decreased by $3.4
million in cost of sales of seed and integrated products. Cost of sales
in the six-mount period ended December 2017 increased due to a
non-recurring incremental cost related to PPA adjustments in inventories
of $0.3 million.
Crop Nutrition. Our reported cost of sales increased to $15.3
million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2018, from $8.4
million for the corresponding six-month period in 2017, primarily due to
the change in translation mechanism that resulted from the application
of IAS 29, which caused a $1.2 million increase in the reported amount.
Such increase was also due to an increase of $4.6 million in cost of
sales of fertilizers and $1.1 million in cost of inoculants. Cost of
sales in the six-mount period ended December 2017 increased due to a
non-recurring incremental cost related to PPA adjustments in inventories
of $0.3 million in fertilizers and $0.1 million in inoculants.
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
06/30/2018
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
4,251,154
|
|
|
2,215,103
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
4,567,406
|
|
|
4,550,847
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
|
82,120,771
|
|
|
52,888,427
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
5,084,534
|
|
|
4,240,205
|
Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable
|
|
|
|
|
61,834
|
|
|
2,082,269
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
24,097,484
|
|
|
19,366,001
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
120,183,183
|
|
|
85,342,852
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
346,575
|
|
|
243,358
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
1,409,634
|
|
|
4,979,507
|
Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable
|
|
|
|
|
570,231
|
|
|
126,653
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
624,646
|
|
|
5,601,821
|
Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
|
|
|
|
27,144,578
|
|
|
19,072,055
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
42,703,375
|
|
|
40,177,146
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
35,181,602
|
|
|
26,657,345
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
21,556,423
|
|
|
14,438,027
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
129,537,064
|
|
|
111,295,912
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
249,720,247
|
|
|
196,638,764
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
06/30/2018
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
|
|
42,911,186
|
|
|
27,708,830
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
89,924,339
|
|
|
65,308,928
|
Employee benefits and social security
|
|
|
|
|
5,194,969
|
|
|
4,411,713
|
Deferred revenue and advances from customers
|
|
|
|
|
1,234,024
|
|
|
1,007,301
|
Income and minimum presumed income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
|
708,189
|
|
|
2,569
|
Government grants
|
|
|
|
|
4,754
|
|
|
17,695
|
Financed payment - Acquisition of business
|
|
|
|
|
19,338,121
|
|
|
20,223,590
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
159,315,582
|
|
|
118,680,626
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
18,026,397
|
|
|
25,708,205
|
Government grants
|
|
|
|
|
9,124
|
|
|
15,532
|
Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
|
|
|
|
2,048,254
|
|
|
2,012,298
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
14,974,403
|
|
|
13,591,942
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
502,199
|
|
|
845,486
|
Financed payment - Acquisition of business
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,651,019
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
35,560,377
|
|
|
44,824,482
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
194,875,959
|
|
|
163,505,108
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
24,830,569
|
|
|
13,713,484
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
30,013,719
|
|
|
19,420,172
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
54,844,288
|
|
|
33,133,656
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
249,720,247
|
|
|
196,638,764
|
