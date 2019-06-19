Biocom : Calls for Nominations for Fourth Annual Life Science Catalyst Awards

Awards Open to San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area Nominees

Biocom, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced a call for entries for the fourth annual Life Science Catalyst Awards. In addition, Biocom announced that it will now accept nominations from the Bay Area for the first time. Each of the three regions will have its own separate nomination and judging process. The awards are designed to identify accomplished and up-and-coming academics, entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders and business advisers who are making their mark on the life science industry before reaching their 40th birthday.

“As the life sciences continue to grow and evolve throughout the state of California, the Life Science Catalyst Awards help to showcase the next generation of leaders who are driving this change forward,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom. “The three life science clusters within the state—San Diego, Los Angeles and the Bay Area—are each transforming the industry in their own unique ways, and these awards offer a chance to formally recognize the individuals at the forefront of this innovation.”

Nominations for the award will be accepted until July 31, 2019. Honorees will be highlighted in the cover feature of the Biocom LifeLines magazine and celebrated at the Biocom Annual Dinner. In San Diego, the awards are being presented in conjunction with the San Diego Venture Group. The Life Science Catalyst Award will honor standouts from:

Biotechnology (healthcare, industrial, environmental)

Pharmaceuticals

Genomics

Medical Devices

Diagnostics

Digital Health

Universities and Research Institutes

Business Consulting

Venture Capital

A list of past Catalyst Award Winners may be found here.

About Biocom

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, satellite offices in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, and has a continuous staff presence in Sacramento. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

For more information on Biocom, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BIOCOMCA).

