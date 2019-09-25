Biocrates Life Sciences : and Helmholtz Zentrum München Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership in Personalized Medicine

DGAP-News: Biocrates Life Sciences AG / Key word(s): Conference/Alliance

Biocrates Life Sciences AG and Helmholtz Zentrum München Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership in Personalized Medicine



25.09.2019 / 10:30

Innsbruck, Austria - September 25, 2019 - Biocrates Life Sciences AG, the global leader in targeted metabolomics, and Helmholtz Zentrum München, the German Research Center for Environmental Health, enter a new phase of collaboration in their 10-year partnership. The parties will be working together to enable large scale metabolomics projects and facilitate transfer into clinical diagnostics.



Celebrating the 10th anniversary of their collaboration, Helmholtz Zentrum München and Biocrates organize the symposium "Microbiome Meets Metabolome", taking place on September 26 and 27 at LMU Klinikum Großhadern, Munich, Germany. The event features scientific experts from around the world to present recent findings about the interaction of lifestyle, microbiota and metabolism.



Prof. Dr. Jerzy Adamski, Head of the Genome Analysis Center and Head of Research Unit Molecular Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Helmholtz Zentrum München, said: "At the beginning of our partnership, many researchers had not even heard about metabolomics. In the ten years since, metabolomics has developed into an indispensable research area, both, as a stand-alone method and in combination with other technologies. In our future work with Biocrates, we aim to turn metabolomics data from research into clinically relevant biomarker signatures."



The partnership was the basis for a wider application of metabolomics in biomedical research. The integration of metabolomics into large scale studies such as KORA (Cooperative health research in the Augsburg Region) has earned Helmholtz Zentrum München's researchers global reputation. In those studies, factors like genetics, environment and lifestyle were correlated with the incidence of diabetes, cancer and other diseases. Adding standardized and targeted metabolomics helped researchers at Helmholtz Zentrum München to reveal the connection between genetic background and clinical outcomes.



Dr. Matthias Scheffler, Chief Business Officer of Biocrates noted, "Over the last 10 years, Helmholtz Zentrum München has been outstanding in helping to advance the development of Biocrates analytical kit platforms. In the next stage, we want to create the technological advances to sustainably support large population-based studies such as NAKO (NAtionale KOhorte), with hundreds of thousands of participants. Together, we aim to gain insights in the interactions between host, nutrition and microbiota in health and disease."



About Helmholtz Zentrum München

As German Research Center for Environmental Health, Helmholtz Zentrum München pursues the goal of developing personalized medical approaches for the prevention and therapy of major common diseases such as diabetes mellitus, allergies and lung diseases. To achieve this, it investigates the interaction of genetics, environmental factors and lifestyle. The Helmholtz Zentrum München has about 2,300 staff members and is headquartered in Neuherberg in the north of Munich. Helmholtz Zentrum München is a member of the Helmholtz Association, a community of 19 scientific-technical and medical-biological research centers with a total of about 37,000 staff members.



About Biocrates

Biocrates is one of the world's leading companies for targeted metabolite analysis products and services. Based in Innsbruck and with a subsidiary in the US, the company provides user friendly and ready to measure kits for quantitative metabolite analysis. As a result, research laboratories have access to efficient metabolite analysis. Possible application areas include human and animal health, nutrition, feed and microbiome. For more information, please visit us on http://www.biocrates.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



