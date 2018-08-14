Biodegradable Food Packaging: Global Market Outlook to 2026 featuring BASF, Be Green Packaging, BioPak, International Paper, and Mondi - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
Biodegradable Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to the report, the Global Food Biodegradable Packaging Market
accounted for $3,662.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach
$10,235.68 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the
forecast period.
Growing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, developments in
biodegradable materials, stringent regulations, rising population along
with higher consumer preferences and increased consumption of packaged
food products are some key factors fuelling the market growth.
Based on applications, the fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to
grow due to their effects on the product quality. The consumption of
minimally processed fruits and vegetables has grown rapidly as a result
of the consumer trend.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is growing significantly in the global market
due to fast growth in China and India packaging industries.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
-
Market share analysis of the top industry players
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned
segments, sub segments and the regional markets
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats,
Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market
estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent
developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Food Biodegradable Packaging Market, By Application
6 Global Food Biodegradable Packaging Market, By Material
7 Global Food Biodegradable Packaging Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
BASF SE
-
Be Green Packaging LLC
-
BioPak Pty Ltd.
-
International Paper Co.
-
Mondi PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5phtf/biodegradable?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005627/en/