Biodesix Adds Dr. Robert Georgantas III to Executive Leadership Team

08/13/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Distinguished Genomic Scientific Leader Joins Lung Cancer Diagnostic Solutions Company

Biodesix, Inc., a leading lung cancer diagnostic solutions company, today announced the appointment of Robert W. Georgantas III Ph.D. as the company’s Senior Vice President (SVP) of Research and Translational Science. Dr. Georgantas’ research career in genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptomic immunology and oncology clinical biomarkers expands on the company’s expertise in personalized health care and supports the corporate mission of improving every patient’s lung cancer care.

Dr. Georgantas is recognized as a leader of immunology translational science and strategy. He joins Biodesix from AbbVie where he served as Director of Immunology Programs, Genomics, and the Genetics Research Center of Excellence. The Genomics Research Center of Excellence consisted of scientific subject matter experts tasked with applying genetics, genomics, epigenetics, and metagenomics to inform the product pipeline primarily regarding new target discovery, biomarkers/PHC discovery for clinical trials, and asset positioning. Prior to AbbVie, Dr. Georgantas was a Senior Scientist in the Department of Translational Sciences at Medimmune working on pharmacogenomics, pharmacogenetics, and biomarkers within the oncology and immunology space.

Dr. Georgantas completed his Ph.D. in pharmacology and molecular medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he also completed a post-doctoral fellowship focused on stem cell biology and bioinformatics within the department of oncology. He continued his academic career as a faculty member at John Hopkins in the departments of oncology, and hematology and immunology.

“Dr. Georgantas’ innovative approach to research and his track record of achievement are both critical to Biodesix as we are positioned for continued growth and new product discovery. His leadership in research and translational science efforts will allow us to be nimble in developing lung cancer solutions consistent with our mission,” said Scott Hutton, Biodesix COO. “His continued interest in advancing the use of genomics and proteomics, and his extensive and valuable industry experience will be a major addition to our leadership team.”

“Advances in precision medicine are accelerating rapidly across multiple omic fronts. Dr. Georgantas brings deep expertise across genomics and biomarker development, particularly in stratifying patients for optimal therapy. This complements the proteomic advances that have been central to our approach at Biodesix,” said Heinrich Roder, D. Phil, Biodesix Founder and CTO. “I’m excited about working together to deepen our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of our artificial intelligence driven classifiers and to accelerate bringing them into the clinic.”

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a lung cancer diagnostic solutions company addressing the continuum of patient care from early diagnosis of lung nodules through late stage cancer. The company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining simple blood draws and multi-omics with the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer three best-in class tests for patients with lung cancer, and multiple pipeline tests including one with the potential to identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies. The Biodesix Lung Reflex® strategy integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours. The Nodify XL2™ nodule test, evaluates the risk of malignancy, enabling physicians to triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also partners with the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges. For more information about Biodesix, please visit www.biodesix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
