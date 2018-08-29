Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biodesix Confirms Prognostic Value of VeriStrat Testing in Phase 3 Study of Patients with Advanced Lung Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:22pm CEST

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in The Oncologist demonstrates the objective prognostic value of the Biodesix VeriStrat® test in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Researchers utilized samples from the Phase 3 MARQUEE trial and found that the VeriStrat (VS) test was a significant predictor of outcomes, independent of ECOG Performance Status categories, patient EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) mutation status, treatment received, and other clinical variables.

“The present data confirm that VeriStrat results provide information that can impact treatment decisions for both EGFR mutated and non-mutated patient populations. Additionally, VeriStrat results can be combined with performance status to create a stronger prognostic indicator for forming treatment strategies. While further validation studies are needed, this data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the utility of VeriStrat results in patients with NSCLC,” said Giorgio V. Scagliotti, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator of the study. Dr. Scagliotti is chief of the Medical Oncology Division at the San Luigi Hospital, Orbassano and former head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Torino, Italy.

The study of 1,048 patients, entitled “Retrospective assessment of a serum proteomic test in a Phase 3 study comparing erlotinib plus placebo to erlotinib plus tivantinib (MARQUEE) in previously treated patients with advanced NSCLC,” demonstrated that patients with VS Poor results and a better ECOG PS (PS 0) have worse OS compared to VS Good patients with a worse PS (PS 1). Additionally, VS is applicable to predicting response differences in EGFR mutation-positive patients as well as those that are EGFR wild-type.

In the EGFR mutation-positive subgroup, patients with a VS Good result experienced improved overall survival as compared to patients with a VS Poor result when treated with a single-agent EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI). When the combination of two EGFR-TKI therapies was used, patients with VS Good results still outperformed those with VS Poor results, but those with VS Poor results performed better on the combination therapy than on erlotinib alone, thus indicating the need for an alternative treatment strategy, which may include novel combination therapies. In contrast, the patients with a VS Good result did not receive significant benefit from the additional agent.

“This analysis provides further evidence that VeriStrat testing can enhance the prognostic evaluation of patients with advanced NSCLC and guide patients and physicians in making effective treatment decisions,” said Linda Traylor, Ph.D., vice president of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Biodesix. “The study also indicates VeriStrat testing may be used as an additional prognostic tool for EGFR-mutated patients. Results suggest that patients with an EGFR mutation and a VS Poor result may benefit from an alternative, potentially more aggressive treatment strategy. This is the second published study to indicate that TKI combination therapy may salvage patients with a VS Poor result.  Further research in this patient population is a high priority for Biodesix.”

VeriStrat is a multivariate, mass-spectrometry based test that measures circulating proteins in the blood serum or plasma of patients with NSCLC. Test results assign a good (VS Good) or poor (VS Poor) classification to patient samples. Multiple studies support that patients with a VS Good result have a better prognosis than patients with a VS Poor result, independent of current clinical prognostic indicators and treatment choice.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a molecular diagnostics company advancing the development of innovative, multi-omic blood tests in oncology to enable precision medicine. Biodesix discovers, develops and commercializes multivariate protein and genomic liquid biopsy tests, including the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests, that deliver results within 72 hours. The company is changing the standard of care by providing physicians with diagnostic tests and with the Biodesix Lung Reflex™ testing strategy, for better therapeutic guidance, more accurate prognosis and enhanced disease monitoring to improve patient outcomes. At the forefront of personalized medicine, Biodesix is developing new tests to identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies. In addition to developing novel diagnostics independently, the company partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics for use with therapeutic agents.

Media Contact:
Kena Hudson for Biodesix
Kena@HudBio.com
(510) 908-0966

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pTV : Technological difference triggers QLED, OLED war …Consumers divided
AQ
02:52pCRH : Commences Phase 2 of Share Buyback Programme
PU
02:52pEATON : to Participate in the JP Morgan Annual U.S. “All Stars” Conference
PU
02:52pHIGH-PROFILE EVENTS AT BARNES & NOBLE IN SEPTEMBER : Sally Field, Neil Patrick Harris, Hank Green, John Kerry, and Many More Big Names 08/29/2018
PU
02:52pGlobal Automotive HD Maps Market 2018-2022 | Passenger Cars Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
02:51pAT&T : Lookouts rebound slightly at AT&T turnstiles
AQ
02:51pVIRTUALARMOUR INTL : Reports Q2 2018 Results; Managed and Professional Services Revenue Up 78
AQ
02:51pGlobal Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022 | IDMs Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio
BU
02:51pAVNET : Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $500 Million; Increases Dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per Share
BU
02:51pSHANER HOTELS : Announces Opening of 123-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Harrisburg
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
2GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
3BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.