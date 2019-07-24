Biogen : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

|
Table of Contents
BIOGEN INC.
FORM 10-Q - Quarterly Report
For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
Page
|
|
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
Item 1.
|
Financial Statements (unaudited)
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
5
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income - For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and
|
6
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
7
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
8
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity - For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
9
|
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
13
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
48
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
74
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
76
|
|
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
|
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
77
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
77
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
92
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
92
|
Signatures
|
|
94
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report contains forward-looking statements that are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 (the Act) with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Act. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Reference is made in particular to forward-looking statements regarding:
-
the anticipated amount, timing and accounting of revenues; contingent, milestone, royalty and other payments under licensing, collaboration, acquisition or divestiture agreements; tax positions and contingencies; collectability of receivables; pre-approval inventory; cost of sales; research and development costs; compensation and other selling, general and administrative expenses; amortization of intangible assets; foreign currency exchange risk; estimated fair value of assets and liabilities; and impairment assessments;
-
expectations, plans and prospects relating to sales, pricing, growth and launch of our marketed and pipeline products;
-
the timing, outcome and impact of administrative, regulatory, legal and other proceedings related to our patents and other proprietary and intellectual property rights, tax audits, assessments and settlements, pricing matters, sales and promotional practices, product liability and other matters;
-
patent terms, patent term extensions, patent office actions and expected availability and period of regulatory exclusivity;
-
the potential impact of increased product competition in the markets in which we compete, including increased competition from generics, biosimilars, prodrugs and other products approved under abbreviated regulatory pathways;
-
our plans and investments in our core and emerging growth areas, as well as implementation of our corporate strategy;
-
the drivers for growing our business, including our plans and intention to commit resources relating to research and development programs and business development opportunities, as well as the potential benefits and results of, and the anticipated timing to complete, certain business development transactions, including divestitures;
-
our ability to finance our operations and business initiatives and obtain funding for such activities;
-
the costs and timing of potential clinical trials, filings and approvals, and the potential therapeutic scope of the development and commercialization of our and our collaborators' pipeline products;
-
adverse safety events involving our marketed products or generic or biosimilar versions of our marketed products;
-
the potential impact of healthcare reform in the United States (U.S.) and measures being taken worldwide designed to reduce healthcare costs and limit the overall level of government expenditures, including the impact of pricing actions and reduced reimbursement for our products;
-
our manufacturing capacity, use of third-party contract manufacturing organizations, plans and timing relating to changes in our manufacturing capabilities, including anticipated investments and divestitures, and activities in new or existing manufacturing facilities;
-
the impact of the continued uncertainty of the credit and economic conditions in certain countries in Europe and our collection of accounts receivable in such countries;
-
the potential impact on our results of operations and liquidity of the United Kingdom's (U.K.) intent to voluntarily depart from the European Union (E.U.);
-
lease commitments, purchase obligations and the timing and satisfaction of other contractual obligations; and
-
the impact of new laws, including the Swiss Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing, regulatory requirements, judicial decisions and accounting standards.
3
Table of Contents
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those that are described in Item 1A. Risk Factors included in this report and elsewhere in this report that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
NOTE REGARDING COMPANY AND PRODUCT REFERENCES
References in this report to:
-
"Biogen," the "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Biogen Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries; and
-
"RITUXAN" refers to both RITUXAN (the trade name for rituximab in the U.S., Canada and Japan) and MabThera (the trade name for rituximab outside the U.S., Canada and Japan).
NOTE REGARDING TRADEMARKS
AVONEX®, PLEGRIDY®, RITUXAN®, RITUXAN HYCELA®, SPINRAZA®, TECFIDERA®, TYSABRI® and ZINBRYTA® are registered trademarks of Biogen. BENEPALITM, FLIXABITM, FUMADERMTM and IMRALDITM are trademarks of Biogen.
ENBREL®, FAMPYRATM, GAZYVA®, HUMIRA®, OCREVUS®, REMICADE®, SkySTARTM and other trademarks referenced in this report are the property of their respective owners.
4
Table of Contents
PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION
BIOGEN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
|
Ended June 30,
|
|
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product, net
|
$
|
2,880.3
|
$
|
2,757.5
|
|
$
|
5,560.3
|
$
|
5,281.0
|
Revenues from anti-CD20 therapeutic programs
|
|
576.4
|
|
|
490.4
|
|
|
1,093.8
|
|
|
933.6
|
Other
|
|
160.0
|
|
|
108.6
|
|
|
452.4
|
|
|
273.0
|
Total revenues
|
|
3,616.7
|
|
|
3,356.5
|
|
|
7,106.5
|
|
|
6,487.6
|
Cost and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales, excluding amortization and impairment of acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intangible assets
|
|
476.3
|
|
|
421.0
|
|
|
1,078.3
|
|
|
867.0
|
Research and development
|
|
484.8
|
|
|
981.0
|
|
|
1,048.5
|
|
|
1,477.7
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
587.6
|
|
|
516.2
|
|
|
1,155.3
|
|
|
1,017.5
|
Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
70.1
|
|
|
107.4
|
|
|
138.3
|
|
|
211.3
|
Collaboration profit (loss) sharing
|
|
63.5
|
|
|
39.2
|
|
|
121.6
|
|
|
81.7
|
Loss on assets and liabilities held for sale
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
113.2
|
|
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
|
|
(20.0)
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
|
(3.7)
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
3.2
|
Acquired in-process research and development
|
|
-
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
85.0
|
Total cost and expenses
|
|
1,660.8
|
|
|
2,143.3
|
|
|
3,647.9
|
|
|
3,739.7
|
Income from operations
|
|
1,955.9
|
|
|
1,213.2
|
|
|
3,458.6
|
|
|
2,747.9
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(197.4)
|
|
|
(34.5)
|
|
|
159.9
|
|
|
(75.5)
|
Income before income tax expense and equity in loss of investee, net of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax
|
|
1,758.5
|
|
|
1,178.7
|
|
|
3,618.5
|
|
|
2,672.4
|
Income tax expense
|
|
248.1
|
|
|
263.7
|
|
|
670.6
|
|
|
586.2
|
Equity in loss of investee, net of tax
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
-
|
Net income
|
|
1,494.1
|
|
|
915.0
|
|
|
2,902.9
|
|
|
2,086.2
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
|
48.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
46.7
|
Net income attributable to Biogen Inc.
|
$
|
1,494.1
|
$
|
866.6
|
|
$
|
2,902.9
|
$
|
2,039.5
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to Biogen Inc.
|
$
|
7.85
|
|
$
|
4.18
|
|
$
|
15.01
|
|
$
|
9.75
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Biogen Inc.
|
$
|
7.85
|
$
|
4.18
|
|
$
|
14.99
|
$
|
9.73
|
Weighted-average shares used in calculating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to Biogen Inc.
|
|
190.3
|
|
|
207.1
|
|
|
193.4
|
|
|
209.2
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Biogen Inc.
|
|
190.4
|
|
|
207.3
|
|
|
193.7
|
|
|
209.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
