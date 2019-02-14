Biogen : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

1. The restricted stock units will vest in 2 annual installments. One-third will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds will vest on the second anniversary of the grant date.

2. The number of RSUs reported represents the maximum possible number of shares that are eligible for vesting, which is 200% of the number of shares at target payout. One-third of these RSUs are eligible to vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date. The actual number of shares that will vest on each vesting date will be determined by comparing the price of Biogen common stock on such vesting date to the price on the grant date (i.e., number of vested shares = number of shares at target payout times [the 30-day average closing stock price ending on the vesting date divided by the 30-day average closing stock price following and including the grant date]).

3. This represents the difference between the maximum possible number of shares that were eligible for vesting and the actual number that vested.

/s/ Suzanne Murray, Attorney in Fact for Ginger Gregory

02/14/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

