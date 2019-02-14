Log in
Biogen : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

02/14/2019 | 06:22pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. The restricted stock units will vest in 2 annual installments. One-third will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds will vest on the second anniversary of the grant date.

  • 2. The number of RSUs reported represents the maximum possible number of shares that are eligible for vesting, which is 200% of the number of shares at target payout. One-third of these RSUs are eligible to vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date. The actual number of shares that will vest on each vesting date will be determined by comparing the price of Biogen common stock on such vesting date to the price on the grant date (i.e., number of vested shares = number of shares at target payout times [the 30-day average closing stock price ending on the vesting date divided by the 30-day average closing stock price following and including the grant date]).

3. This represents the difference between the maximum possible number of shares that were eligible for vesting and the actual number that vested.

/s/ Suzanne Murray, Attorney in Fact for Ginger Gregory

02/14/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:21:08 UTC
