Bioinformatics Services - Global Market Outlook to 2026: A $5.67 Billion Opportunity, Driven by Rising Public-Private Sector Funding and Increasing Applications in Different Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bioinformatics
Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Bioinformatics Services Market
accounted for $1.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.67
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising public-private sector funding for bioinformatics
services, increasing applications of bioinformatics in different
industries and the lack of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading
to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics tasks are collectively
expected to propel the market growth.
However, complexity of data and lack of well-defined standards for
bioinformatics analysis are anticipated to hinder the growth of the
market. Increasing focus on outsourcing for the management of large
volumes of data is providing ample of opportunities for the market
growth.
Based on specialty, medical biotechnology section is anticipated to
command the steady share of the bioinformatics services market. The
maximum share of this section can be attributed to the expansion of new
databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for medical
diagnostics, and increasing funding for the development of
bioinformatics solutions for medicinal diagnostics.
Depending on end user, academic institutes & research centres section is
projected to observe significant growth. Growing scale of genomics
research, rising number of collaborations between academic research
institutes and players, increasing number of government funding programs
for genomics research and the rising focus of market players on
providing efficient bioinformatics services that suit the needs of
researchers are some of the main factors for the growth of this sector.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Specialty
6 Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Type of Services
7 Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Application
8 Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By End-User
9 Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Source Bioscience
-
Qiagen Bioinformatics
-
Perkinelmer
-
Neogenomics
-
Microsynth
-
Medgenome Labs
-
Macrogen
-
Life Technologies Corporation
-
Illumina
-
IBM Life sciences
-
GVK Biosciences
-
Genewiz
-
Geneva bioinformatics
-
FIOS Genomics
-
Eurofins Scientific
-
DNAnexus Inc.
-
CD Genomics
-
BGI
-
Baseclear
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tk5p5w/bioinformatics?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005439/en/