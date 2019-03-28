Biolinq Expands Series A Financing With $4.75 Million Investment

Biolinq, a health technology company with a unique wirelessly-enabled
biosensor patch capable of continuously monitoring multiple biomarkers,
today announced it has expanded its oversubscribed Series A financing
with an additional investment of $4.75 million led by the JDRF T1D Fund,
Aphelion Capital and LifeSci Venture Partners. They join a strong
syndicate of existing investors, including M Ventures and Hikma
Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Hikma Pharmaceuticals
(LON:HIK) who also participated in the financing. The investment brings
Biolinq’s total Series A funding to $15 million.
Biolinq’s first commercial product, a unique minimally-invasive
technology, will allow people living with diabetes to continuously
monitor their blood glucose without the pain and hassle of traditional
continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The new financing will be
used to support the growth of Biolinq’s innovative technology platform
and fund additional clinical studies.
“We are impressed with the initial clinical results Biolinq has achieved
with their very promising technology,” said Katie Ellias, Managing
Director at the JDRF T1D Fund. “We believe the company is well
positioned to set new standards for minimally invasive CGMs and are
excited to support Biolinq during this critical phase as they work
towards bringing next-gen solutions to market and explore future
applications for people living with type 1 diabetes.”
“We are excited to welcome the new investors to the group and see the
additional capital support the momentum of innovation for Biolinq,” said
Edward Kliphuis, Investment Director of the New Businesses fund at M
Ventures. “We have been very pleased with the progress Biolinq made in
2018 towards the development of their novel, ‘pain-free’ CGM technology
that will enable people with diabetes to better manage their condition,”
said Lana Ghanem, Managing Director of Hikma Ventures.
“Our results to date demonstrate our vision to increase access to CGM
and further simplify the management of diabetes,” said Jared Tangney,
CEO of Biolinq. “2018 was a landmark year for Biolinq, marked by the
successful completion of our first clinical study. This funding round
validates our strong clinical results and will continue to advance our
technology platform towards commercial feasibility.”
Biolinq also welcomes Tom Peyser, who has extensive experience in
diabetes technology, to head up Scientific, Clinical, and Regulatory
Affairs as Senior Vice President, to help ensure the company reaches its
goal of commercial viability.
About Biolinq Incorporated
Biolinq is a health technology company developing a skin-applied,
minimally-invasive electrochemical biosensor platform which analyzes
biomarkers in the interstitial fluid to provide actionable health
information. Given the platform potential of the technology and the
unique ability to simultaneously measure multiple biomarkers, the
company aims to develop a pipeline of biomonitoring products. Biolinq
was founded in 2012 (as Electrozyme, LLC), and is located in San Diego.
JDRF T1D Fund
The JDRF T1D Fund (www.t1dfund.org)
is a venture philanthropy fund accelerating life-changing solutions to
cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D) through catalytic
commercial investments. Through its investments in partnerships with
private capital, including venture capital, corporations and
foundations, the T1D Fund seeks to attract the private investment
necessary to advance drugs, devices, diagnostics, and vaccines into the
hands of those living with T1D. The T1D Fund invests in areas
strategically aligned with JDRF, the leading global organization funding
T1D research, with an exclusive focus on supporting the best commercial
opportunities. The T1D Fund will reinvest any realized gains into new
investments to further its mission.
Aphelion Capital
Aphelion Capital invests in ideas, entrepreneurs, and companies with
promising medical technologies that improve the quality and efficiency
of healthcare delivery. To each opportunity, they bring the perspective
of an investor, a clinician, an entrepreneur, and an industry executive.
Aphelion works closely with the American Heart Association by managing
Cardeation Capital, also invested in Biolinq, in a collaborative venture
model to make smart decisions that support companies and entrepreneurs.
LifeSci Venture Partners
Formed in 2017, LifeSci Venture Partners is the early stage investing
arm of LifeSci Partners, a unique life sciences and healthcare
consultancy formed in 2010. The venture fund focuses on pre-public
institutional rounds of transformational healthcare companies managed by
exceptional founder/entrepreneurs. The investment principals include
broad-ranging life sciences experience including public and private
investing, deal structuring, investment banking, equity capital markets,
equity research, and bench research - both basic science and applied.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005048/en/