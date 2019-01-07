Biological Dynamics : to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 During Annual J.P. Morgan Conference in San Francisco

Biological Dynamics, a company committed to improving global health outcomes through empowering global communities with accessible cancer diagnostics, today announced the company will present at the Biotech Showcase™ 2019 conference, taking place during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 7-9 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Raj Krishnan, Ph.D., CEO of Biological Dynamics, will present at the Biotech Showcase as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Time: 1:30 p.m. (PST)

Room: Franciscan B

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, Calif.

Dr. Krishnan will present an overview of Biological Dynamics’ innovative cancer diagnostics platform, Verita™, as well as the company’s plans to transition into a commercial-stage company and further the development of a smartphone-enabled diagnostics platform.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place. This event takes place during the industry's most prevalent healthcare investor conference, the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics is an innovative diagnostic company committed to improving global health outcomes by developing low-cost, accessible cancer diagnostic solutions for labs and homes. The company’s lab-on-a-chip platform offers a novel way to isolate cell-free nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from whole blood, serum, or plasma. The company is developing a suite of novel oncology tests for early cancer detection, treatment response, and recurrence monitoring. In addition to lab-focused products, the company is also developing a smartphone-enabled portable version of the platform, to extend molecular testing into homes. For more information visit us at www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

