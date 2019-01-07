Biological Dynamics : to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 During Annual J.P. Morgan Conference in San Francisco

Biological Dynamics, a company committed to improving global health
outcomes through empowering global communities with accessible cancer
diagnostics, today announced the company will present at the Biotech
Showcase™ 2019 conference, taking place during the annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference on January 7-9 at the Hilton San Francisco Union
Square.
Raj Krishnan, Ph.D., CEO of Biological Dynamics, will present at the
Biotech Showcase as follows:
Date: Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Time: 1:30 p.m. (PST)
Room:
Franciscan B
Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333
O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, Calif.
Dr. Krishnan will present an overview of Biological Dynamics’ innovative
cancer diagnostics platform, Verita™, as well as the company’s plans to
transition into a commercial-stage company and further the development
of a smartphone-enabled diagnostics platform.
Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to
providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies
with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and
executives in one place. This event takes place during the industry's
most prevalent healthcare investor conference, the annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference.
About Biological Dynamics
Biological Dynamics is an innovative diagnostic company committed to
improving global health outcomes by developing low-cost, accessible
cancer diagnostic solutions for labs and homes. The company’s
lab-on-a-chip platform offers a novel way to isolate cell-free
nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from whole blood, serum, or
plasma. The company is developing a suite of novel oncology tests for
early cancer detection, treatment response, and recurrence monitoring.
In addition to lab-focused products, the company is also developing a
smartphone-enabled portable version of the platform, to extend molecular
testing into homes. For more information visit us at www.biologicaldynamics.com and
follow us at @BiodynSD on
Twitter.
