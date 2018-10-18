Biom Up : Reinforcement of management’s participation in the Company’s share capital

PRESS RELEASE

Reinforcement of management's participation in the Company's share capital

Saint-Priest (France), October 18, 2018, 8:00 a.m. (CET)- Biom'up (the "Company"), a specialist insurgical hemostasis, announces the reinforcement of its management team in the Company's share capital following purchases on the market1. The team may pursue such purchases depending on market conditions.

Such reinforcement reflects management's confidence in the Company's strategy and positioning in the hemostasis market as well as in its valorization potential.

Biom'up
Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Yves Quentel
investisseurs@biomup.com
+33 4 86 57 36 10

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'up designs hemostaticproducts based on patented biopolymers that aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine, cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better quality of life. Its flagship product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is a unique hemostatic solution, ready to use (no preparation time needed, no need to mix, no heat required), usable once or several times during the surgery and offering unique efficacy features. Developed by a world-renowned scientific team, HEMOBLAST Bellows has obtained positive results for all the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase III of its pivotal study involving 412 patients in the United States. HEMOBLAST Bellows obtained its CE Mark in December 2016, and its PMA (Pre-Market Approval) application was granted by the US FDA (Food & Drug Administration) in December 2017 with a view to the commercial launch in the summer of 2018.

Since its creation, Biom'up hasbenefited from the support of prominent European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, GIMV, Lundbeckfond, Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the

Company's managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom'up successfully completed its IPOon Euronext Paris, raising €42.5 million in October 2017. This has been followed by a €16 million capital increase in February 2018 and a €25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium, a US fundspecializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018.

1Including 5,000 shares acquired by Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer.

