Biom’up : Announces a First Distribution Agreement in Europe and the Filing of a Reimbursement Dossier with Australian Health Authorities

Biom’up (Paris:BUP) (the “Company”), a specialist in surgical
hemostasis, announces today the coming availability of its leading
product, HEMOBLASTTM Bellows, in Spain, as well as the
achievement of a key milestone towards its introduction and
reimbursement in the important Australian market.
The Company has signed the first distribution agreement ever for
HEMOBLAST Bellows to cover the key Spanish market, in exclusivity with
Palex Medical, a leading medical device distributor in the Iberian
Peninsula. Based in Barcelona and Madrid, Palex, through its
comprehensive sales network covering Spain’s main hospitals, will allow
the use of HEMOBLAST Bellows in a wide range of surgical procedures,
such as cardiac surgery, general and abdominal surgery and orthopedic
surgery. After market tests earlier this year, the first shipment is due
at the end of 2018 and the official market launch is expected in the
first quarter of 2019. The Spanish market for topical hemostats is one
of the largest in the European Union, estimated to have reached €75m and
growing at 5% annually (source: Grand View Research), making this
agreement an important commercial breakthrough for the company.
Biom’up is also making substantial progress in Australia where the
company has submitted a reimbursement dossier for HEMBOLAST Bellows in
the Prostheses list. This dossier comes in addition to the regulatory
submission for approval of the product, which was initially filed on
March 15th, 2018. The final decision of the Australian
authorities is expected in the first half of 2019. To prepare for the
launch of HEMOBLAST Bellows in the Australian market, the Company is
already in advanced negotiations with one of the leading independent
medical device distributors in the country.
Australia has a well-established use of hemostatic devices, with a
market for hemostats forecasted to reach US$ 50 m in 2020, with an
annual growth of 7% (source: Grand View Research). Alongside Japan,
Australia is one of the few markets in the world where hemostatic
products used in surgery are reimbursed, giving patients and healthcare
providers better access to these technologies.
Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The
entire Biom’up team continues to remain focused on bringing our flagship
product, HEMOBLASTTM Bellows, to market. Spain
being one of our top targets in Europe, we are honored to have been able
to partner with Palex Medical, a major distributor of medical devices to
hospitals in the Iberian markets and one of the most experienced
companies of its kind. This, together with the recent filings in
Australia and continued progress in the US, demonstrates that we
continue to lay the foundations for the long-term commercial development
of HEMOBLAST Bellows.”
About HEMOBLAST
HEMOBLAST Bellows is a hemostatic product to control bleeding in a broad
range of surgical procedures, such as cardiac surgery, general surgery,
and orthopedic surgery, etc.. Biom’up conducted a successful clinical
trial in the United States with 412 patients admitted to
cardio-thoracic, abdominal or orthopedic (lower limb) surgeries which
met all of its primary and secondary endpoints. Given the compelling
preliminary results (93 % effectiveness at 6 minutes, compared with 74 %
for the control arm), the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC)
unanimously recommended to stop the study before the initially planned
date after an interim analysis of the data, which allowed the company to
accelerate the submission of its filing for premarket approval (PMA) to
regulatory authorities in June 2017 for the United States.
After obtaining expedited FDA approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows in December
2017, 7 months ahead of original plan, Biom’up’s efforts are focused on
industrial and commercial et commercial activities and the recruitment
of sales and marketing teams in the U.S. to prepare the commercial
roll-out of our lead product in the United States planned for the 2018
third quarter.
On July 12, 2018, Biom’up obtained CE Marking for its HEMOBLAST Bellows
Laparoscopic Applicator designed to deliver the HEMOBLAST Bellows powder
in minimally-invasive procedures. This has opened the way for the
Company in a new market segment representing approximately 500,000
surgeries per year in Europe.
In addition, on July 2, 2018 the Company filed a PMA supplement to
obtain approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows for all laparoscopic surgical
procedures in the United States.
About Biom’up
Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France),
Biom’up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that
aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine,
cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better
quality of life.
Since its creation, Biom’up has benefited from the support of prominent
European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, Gimv, Lundbeckfond,
Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the Company’s
managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom’up successfully
completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising €42.5 million in October
2017. This has been followed by a €16 million capital increase in
February 2018 and a €25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium,
a US fund specializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector,
in March 2018.
Forward looking statement
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable
assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact
included in this press release about future events are subject to (i)
change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control.
These statements may include, without limitation, any statements
preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,”
“expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,”
“project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and
other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and
uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the
Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially
different from the expected results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as
required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual
results could differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future. This press release has been prepared in both French and
English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the
French language version shall supersede.
