Biom’up: Reinforcement of Management’s Participation in the Company’s Share Capital

10/18/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Regulatory News:

Biom’up (Paris:BUP) (the "Company"), a specialist in surgical hemostasis, announces the reinforcement of its management team in the Company's share capital following purchases on the market1. The team may pursue such purchases depending on market conditions.

Such reinforcement reflects management's confidence in the Company's strategy and positioning in the hemostasis market as well as in its valorization potential.

About Biom’up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom’up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine, cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better quality of life. Its flagship product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is a unique hemostatic solution, ready to use (no preparation time needed, no need to mix, no heat required), usable once or several times during the surgery and offering unique efficacy features. Developed by a world-renowned scientific team, HEMOBLAST Bellows has obtained positive results for all the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase III of its pivotal study involving 412 patients in the United States. HEMOBLAST Bellows obtained its CE Mark in December 2016, and its PMA (Pre-Market Approval) application was granted by the US FDA (Food & Drug Administration) in December 2017 with a view to the commercial launch in the summer of 2018.

Since its creation, Biom’up has benefited from the support of prominent European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, GIMV, Lundbeckfond, Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the Company’s managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom’up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising €42.5 million in October 2017. This has been followed by a €16 million capital increase in February 2018 and a €25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium, a US fund specializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018.

1 Including 5,000 shares acquired by Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer.

Public limited company with share capital of: 6,336,030.50 €
Head office: Parc Technologique de Lyon - 8, allée Irène Joliot Curie - 69800 Saint-Priest – France
Phone number: +33 (0)4 86 57 36 10 - Fax : +33 (0)4 37 69 00 84


© Business Wire 2018
