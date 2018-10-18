Biom’up: Reinforcement of Management’s Participation in the Company’s Share Capital

Regulatory News:
Biom’up (Paris:BUP) (the "Company"), a specialist in surgical
hemostasis, announces the reinforcement of its management team in the
Company's share capital following purchases on the market1.
The team may pursue such purchases depending on market conditions.
Such reinforcement reflects management's confidence in the Company's
strategy and positioning in the hemostasis market as well as in its
valorization potential.
About Biom’up
Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France),
Biom’up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that
aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine,
cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better
quality of life. Its flagship product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is a unique
hemostatic solution, ready to use (no preparation time needed, no need
to mix, no heat required), usable once or several times during the
surgery and offering unique efficacy features. Developed by a
world-renowned scientific team, HEMOBLAST Bellows has obtained positive
results for all the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase III of its
pivotal study involving 412 patients in the United States. HEMOBLAST
Bellows obtained its CE Mark in December 2016, and its PMA (Pre-Market
Approval) application was granted by the US FDA (Food & Drug
Administration) in December 2017 with a view to the commercial launch in
the summer of 2018.
Since its creation, Biom’up has benefited from the support of prominent
European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, GIMV, Lundbeckfond,
Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the Company’s
managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom’up successfully
completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising €42.5 million in October
2017. This has been followed by a €16 million capital increase in
February 2018 and a €25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium,
a US fund specializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector,
in March 2018.
1 Including 5,000 shares acquired by Etienne Binant, Chief
Executive Officer.
