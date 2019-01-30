Biom'up : HEMOBLAST™ Bellows Full Pivotal Trial Results Published in Journal of Cardiac Surgery

Regulatory News:
Biom’up (Paris:BUP) (the "Company"), a specialist in
surgical hemostasis, today announced the publication of scientific and
clinical data with the Company’s lead product HEMOBLAST Bellows, a
hemostatic product to control bleeding in a broad range of both
traditional and laparoscopic surgical procedures in the January edition
of the Journal of Cardiac Surgery.
The Journal of Cardiac Surgery is a peer-reviewed, international
publication devoted to contemporary surgical treatment of cardiac
diseases.
The clinical data, published in open access in the article entitled “Evaluation
of the safety and efficacy of a new hemostatic powder using a
quantitative surface bleeding severity scale”, clearly demonstrates
the outstanding superiority of HEMOBLAST Bellows in terms of
effectiveness for patients and surgeons under the usage prerequisites
versus a control agent. In comparison to absorbable gelatin sponge and
thrombin, HEMOBLAST Bellows achieved hemostasis in 71.1% of patients
within three minutes (45.8% in the control arm) and in 93.1% of patients
within six minutes (73.5% in the control arm). No signs or symptoms of
postoperative bleedings were observed with HEMOBLAST Bellows.
HEMOBLAST Bellows met all primary and secondary endpoints with high
statistical significance prior to completion of the clinical trial at
the scheduled interim analysis. This allowed the product to receive
pre-marketing approval (PMA) by the FDA seven months ahead of the
trial’s scheduled end which in turn allowed the Class III medical device
to be marketed in the United States in December 2017.
The results were assessed using the only quantitative bleeding severity
scale (SPOT GRADE™ Surface Bleeding Severity Scale, SBSS) clinically
validated by the FDA and another major Biom’up innovation. SBSS
constitutes a method for reproducibly quantifying surgical wound
bleeding developed under the coordination of Prof. William Spotnitz,
itself published in Spine Journal on June 1, 2018.
“We are delighted to be able to share the data of this very important
study with the scientific community by publishing it in such a
distinguished scientific journal,” said Prof. William Spotnitz,
Chief Medical Officer at Biom’up. “The acceptance of an article
to be published in Journal of Cardiac Surgery testifies not just to the
prominence and the high quality of the study results but also to the
scientific excellence and ambitions of the Biom’up research team.”
The publication can be viewed here: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocs.13982
About Biom’up
Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France),
Biom’up develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on
patented biopolymers designed to simplify traditional and laparoscopic
surgical procedures in numerous specialties such as cardiac, general and
orthopedic, and give patients a better quality of life. The Company’s
lead product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is marketed in Europe and the United
States.
Since its creation, Biom’up has benefited from the support of prominent
European and US investors. The Company’s shareholders include Bpifrance
(including its Innobio fund), Gimv, Lundbeckfond, Athyrium Capital and
Invesco, as well as all the Company’s management team. Biom'up
successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising €42.5 million
in October 2017.
Since then, the Company carried out a €16 million capital increase in
February 2018 and a €7.7 million capital increase by means of a private
placement in December 2018. It also entered into a €25 million bond
financing agreement with Athyrium, a U.S. fund specializing in
innovative companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018, brought to
€28 million in December 2018.
About HEMOBLAST
HEMOBLAST Bellows is a hemostatic product to control bleeding in a broad
range of both open and laparoscopic surgical procedures, such as
cardiac, general and orthopedic surgeries, and give patients a better
quality of life.
Uncontrolled bleeding is a major surgical complication associated with
higher mortality, longer hospitalization and higher rates of
transfusions and reoperations. Beyond its impact on patient’s health,
this major complication causes excess costs in all surgical specialties
and is a burden for hospital budgets across the globe. HEMOBLAST Bellows
is the only surgical hemostatic agent approved by the FDA based on the
validated SPOT GRADE™ Surface Bleeding Severity Scale (SBSS), which
demonstrates its ability to control a range of bleeding from minimal
(oozing), mild (pooling) and moderate (flowing) bleeding. HEMOBLAST
Bellows is proven to control bleeding with flow rates up to 117 mL per
minute. Due to its efficacy, versatility and ease of use, HEMOBLAST
Bellows is quickly becoming a popular choice amongst U.S. surgeons
looking for new options to control surgical bleeding challenges.
Biom’up obtained CE Marking for HEMOBLAST Bellows in December 2016 and,
on the basis of compelling preliminary results (93% effectiveness at 6
minutes, compared with 74% for the control arm) in the pivotal trial,
expedited FDA approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows in December 2017, seven
months ahead of the original plan. This allowed for the commercial
roll-out of its lead product in the U.S. in summer of 2018. The
Company’s successful pivotal clinical trial in the U.S. included 412
patients admitted to cardio-thoracic, abdominal or orthopedic (lower
limb) surgeries and met all of its primary and secondary endpoints.
In July 2018, Biom’up additionally obtained CE Marking for its HEMOBLAST
Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator designed to deliver the HEMOBLAST
Bellows powder in all minimally-invasive procedures. In January 2019,
the Company obtained the respective approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows
Laparoscopic Applicator in the U.S. This has opened up new market
segments, representing approximately 500,000 and 443,000 surgeries per
year in Europe and the U.S. respectively. Currently the Company is
working to expand the range of applications for HEMOBLAST Bellows. In
addition, the approval from the Australian health authorities for the
Company’s lead product is expected during the first half of 2019.
