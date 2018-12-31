Biom'up : Raises 3 Million from the 10 Million Credit Line Granted in March 2018 by Athyrium

Regulatory News:
Biom’up (Paris:BUP) (the “Company”), a specialist in surgical
hemostasis, today announces the success of the partial issue of the
second tranche of its bond financing for €3 million out of the
€10 million available.
This issue was carried out as part of the bond financing subscribed by
Athyrium Opportunities III Acquisition LP, a fund managed by Athyrium
Capital Management, LP (“Athyrium”) for an aggregate amount of up
to €35 million, with €25 million issued on March 29, 2018 and including
an option for an additional €10 million subject to completion of certain
conditions within 12 months of the initial issue. The deadline to call
the €7 million balance of the second tranche was extended to December
31, 2019.
Following the success of the capital increase by private placement in
the amount of €7.67 million on December 10, 2018, this new financing
round is in line with the Company’s cash management policy and
medium-term solvency. These additional funds will notably be used to
finance HEMOBLAST Bellows’ commercial ramp up in the United States and
Europe, continuing regulatory efforts to both maintain the
authorizations already obtained in Europe and the United States and
obtain authorizations in new countries (Australia, Japan) and continuing
efforts to pursue clinical developments necessary for the product’s
authorization in the year ahead for new therapeutic targets including
spinal surgery in the United States.
Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer of Biom’up, commented: “The
success of this financing round, which gives us additional resources to
maintain our medium-term growth momentum, offers further testimony of
Athyrium’s confidence in the quality of our growth model and development
opportunities. I wish to extend my sincerest thanks to Laurent Hermouet
and the entire Athyrium team for their unwavering support”.
Laurent Hermouet, Managing Director of Athyrium Capital Management,
LP, added: “Alongside Etienne Binant and the Biom’up teams for
nearly one year, we applaud the Company’s success in achieving its
objectives in 2018. We are delighted that this financing operation
provided for in our agreement of last March was able to be completed and
will contribute to Biom’up’s development in 2019.”
On December 31, 2018, Biom’up and Athyrium Capital Management, LP
amended the bond subscription agreement of March 29, 2018, as follows:
-
the interest rate on the bonds, all maturing on March 29, 2023, is
10 % p.a. (increased to 13% p.a. in the event of default that goes
unremedied, where no waiver has been granted and that has not ceased),
representing an annual interest charge of €2.2 million (assuming no
early redemption) on average over the life of the bonds, taking into
account the amortization of the bonds starting on the third
anniversary of the initial issue (increased to € 2.5 million per year
on average over the life of the bonds, in case of the exercise of the
option for € 7 million in additional financing between now and
December 31, 2019). Interest is payable quarterly;
-
to guarantee all obligations assumed by the Company under the terms of
the initial bond issue and this partial issue of the second tranche,
the Company granted Athyrium a senior and subordinated security
agreements for on-going business (fonds de commerce), bank
accounts, intellectual property rights and patents. In addition, the
US subsidiary of the Company, Biom’up USA, Inc. guarantees the bonds
of its parent company;
-
the partial drawing of the second tranche of the bond subscribed by
Athyrium amounts to €3 million and was made in application of the
third resolution (issuances through private placements) adopted by the
extraordinary general meeting of June 5, 2018, resulting in the
issuance of 3,000 bonds with a par value of €1,000 each with 112 share
warrants attached, or a total of 336,000 warrants, of which 300,000
were issued as consideration in exchange for Athyrium’s waiver to the
right of the warrants attached to the bonds issued on March 29, 2018
and 36,000 issued for the newly issued 3,000 bonds;
-
the balance of the second tranche of the bond issue, for €7 million,
may be called in one or more installments up to December 31, 2019,
subject to conditions;
-
the exercise ratio of the warrants now equals 1 share for each
warrant, or a total of 336,000 shares to be issued, from the exercise
of 336,000 warrants (or 2.35 % of the Company’s share capital on a
non-diluted basis and 2.12% on a diluted basis);
-
the exercise price of the stock warrants is equal to the
volume-weighted average for the five trading days preceding their
issue plus a premium of 2 %, i.e. €4.4597 per stock warrant. Each
warrant confers a right to 1 new share;
-
the warrants, which will not be admitted for trading on the regulated
market of Euronext Paris, may be exercised during the period running
from January 1, 2019 until maturity of the bonds, i.e. until March 29,
2023;
-
the transferability of the stock warrants will be restricted to
affiliates of the bondholders for the first two years only, except in
the event of a default by the Company; and
-
the shares issued upon exercise of the warrants will be admitted to
trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
The bond issue is not made in the context of a public offering (offre
au public) of financial instruments in France within the meaning of
Article L. 411-1 of the French monetary and financial code (code
monétaire et financier) and therefore no prospectus has been
submitted for approval (visa) by the Autorité des marchés
financiers.
About Biom’up
Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France),
Biom’up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that
aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine,
cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better
quality of life.
Since its creation, Biom’up has benefited from the support of prominent
European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, Gimv, Lundbeckfond,
Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the company’s
managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom’up successfully
completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising €42.5 million in October
2017.
Since then, the Company carried out a €16 million capital increase in
February 2018 and a €7.67 million capital increase by means of a private
placement in December 2018. It also entered into a €25 million bond
financing agreement with Athyrium, a US fund specializing in innovative
companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018.
About HEMOBLAST
HEMOBLAST Bellows is a hemostatic product to control bleeding in a broad
range of surgical procedures, such as cardiac surgery, general surgery,
and orthopedic surgery, etc.. Biom’up conducted a successful clinical
trial in the United States with 412 patients admitted to
cardio-thoracic, abdominal or orthopedic (lower limb) surgeries which
met all of its primary and secondary endpoints. Given the compelling
preliminary results (93 % effectiveness at 6 minutes, compared with 74 %
for the control arm), the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC)
unanimously recommended to stop the study before the initially planned
date after an interim analysis of the data, which allowed the company to
accelerate the submission of its filing for premarket approval (PMA) to
regulatory authorities in June 2017 for the United States.
After obtaining expedited FDA approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows in December
2017, 7 months ahead of original plan, Biom’up’s efforts are focused on
industrial and commercial activities and the recruitment of sales and
marketing teams in the U.S. to prepare the planned commercial roll-out
of our lead product in the United States.
On July 12, 2018, Biom’up obtained CE Marking for its HEMOBLAST Bellows
Laparoscopic Applicator designed to deliver the HEMOBLAST Bellows powder
in minimally-invasive procedures. This has opened the way for the
Company in a new market segment representing approximately 500,000
surgeries per year in Europe. In addition, on July 2, 2018 the Company
filed a PMA supplement to obtain approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows for all
laparoscopic surgical procedures in the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005095/en/