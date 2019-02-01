Biomillenia : Launches Microbiome Culture Collection Service

Biomillenia, a company focused on restoring a robust and resilient
microbiota, announced today the launch of its microbiome culture
collection service. By applying its proprietary microbiome-on-a-chip
technology platform to identify previously uncultured bacteria,
Biomillenia is able to build a highly diverse culture collection from
single cells from any natural sample (animals, plants, humans and or
from soil and sea water).
Biomillenia’s microbiome-on-a-chip technology contains more than 100
million parallel picoliter-size droplets, enabling a much higher
diversity of live bacterial species that can grow to clonal populations
than standard microbiology methods. In addition to unbiased culture
collection services, partners have the option to include phenotypic
selection, effectively screening for novel bacterial strains with
desired traits. Biomillenia is able to screen up to 100 million microbes
in parallel in a two milliliter culture volume in 7-10 days, whereas
traditional culture methods would take approximately 3 years in 10,000
liter reaction volume.
“The microbiome is a vast natural pool of mostly undiscovered microbes
that can be leveraged across several industries, including agriculture,
animal health, food and consumer health. We are supporting companies in
these sectors by providing access to our microbial culture collection
services and state of the art microbe isolation and sequencing
technologies,” said Dirk Loeffert, Ph.D., CEO of Biomillenia. “We have
already seen several new partners sign up to build culture collections
in healthcare and consumer health. This is a very encouraging start to
our new service offering.”
Dr. Loeffert will be attending at the 4th
Annual North America Microbiome Congress in Washington DC on 6th
February. If you are interested in discussing the microbiome culture
collection service, please contact d.loeffert@biomillenia.com.
About Biomillenia
Biomillenia
harnesses smart microbes to restore the body’s healthy balance and help
prevent lifestyle diseases. Using its proprietary technology platform,
the company is able to isolate strains of beneficial microbes based on
their functional traits at speeds and in volumes that to date have not
been feasible. Biomillenia’s core strategy is to incorporate these smart
microbes into consumer or therapeutic products targeting skin, women &
infant, immune and digestive health.
Biomillenia also offers its smart microbe platform to leading industry
players to replace traditional chemicals in agricultural and animal
health products. The company was founded on research emanating from the
laboratories of its scientific founders at the Broad Institute, Harvard
University and École Supérieure de Chimie Industrielles de Paris
(ESPCI). The company is based in Romainville, France.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005765/en/